MADISON, Wis. — A statue torn down by protesters in the summer of 2020 was rededicated over the weekend almost 100 years after the statue was first gifted to state leaders. During Sunday’s rededication ceremony Col. Hans Christian Heg’s descendants and people he inspired gathered outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol to honor the state’s highest-ranking soldier to die in the Civil War. The statue of Col. Heg was restored and returned outside the Capitol in September 2021.

