Ald. Matt O’Shea proposes incentives to encourage people to join CPD

By Brian Althimer
 4 days ago

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he’s proposing a signing bonus and home-buying assistance for people looking to join the Chicago Police Department.

