Ald. Matt O’Shea proposes incentives to encourage people to join CPD

Nicknames can emerge in the most unexpected ways. Every state in the United States has a handle that usually highlights one of its most notable characteristics. Because of its abundance of prairie grass, Illinois is nicknamed “The Prairie State.” But, why is Chicago called the “Windy City”? Is it true that Chicago is windy, or is it merely a metaphor? If you’ve ever walked around Lake Michigan, you’ve probably noticed a stronger breeze along the water, but that’s not why Chicago is known as the windy city. So, whence did the nickname “windy city” originate?

