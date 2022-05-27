Ald. Matt O’Shea proposes incentives to encourage people to join CPD
19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he’s proposing a signing bonus and home-buying assistance for people looking to join the Chicago Police Department.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde Follow @LaurenLapka
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 4