The 2022 Duck Derby went off without a hitch, although there were plenty of feathers flying throughout the race. Some impressive strategies were in evidence, too, as contestants demonstrated a variety of flocking techniques, some drafting, piroettes, and, when all else failed, even dunking. Few made it to the finish without a few bumps and bruises. Spectators lined Camden Harbor, cheering on their favorites under bright, sunny afternoon skies. All in all, it was another great day for duck-kind! See you next year.

CAMDEN, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO