RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Alligator hunters can throw their hats, or hooks as the case may be, into the bucket Wednesday to apply for a license. Applications for the 2022 alligator permit will be accepted beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. June 8. The applications are accepted at any location that sells Mississippi hunting/fishing license, by calling 1-8005GO-HUNT, or online at the MDWFP website.

RANKIN COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO