ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets' Travis Jankowski has finger surgery, expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TE1yN_0fslnP1r00

The New York Mets announced Friday that outfielder Travis Jankowski has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, due to a left fourth metacarpal fracture.

Jankowski underwent surgery to repair the fracture on Friday, and he is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

The 30-year-old was injured in Wednesday’s series finale in San Francisco while making a diving catch, but he stayed in the game – potentially in part because he had already replaced starting left fielder Jeff McNeil, who left the game in the third inning after injuring himself running down a fly ball.

“The way I understand, when he caught that ball, his finger caught,” manager Buck Showalter said Friday. “They went and put a screw in and repaired it. Loss of a very useful player for us.”

In addition to placing Jankowski on the IL, the Mets optioned Wednesday’s starter, Thomas Szapucki, back to Triple-A, and recalled RHPs Yoan Lopez and Steve Nogosek.

Lopez will not be available Friday night, however, as he will serve the one-game suspension he was issued for throwing inside at Kyle Schwarber and then hitting Alec Bohm in the May 1 games against Philadelphia.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Mets: A Tyler Mahle trade the Reds cannot refuse to make

This trade between the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds involving Tyler Mahle could benefit both clubs. Tyler Mahle is one of many pitchers that could be a logical fit for the New York Mets rotation. Before they eventually pulled off a trade for Chris Bassitt in the offseason, he was a candidate to join their rotation for the start of the 2022 season. He remained with the Cincinnati Reds and on Sunday took a no-hitter into the seventh inning.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

How Jeff McNeil is Proving New York Mets Made Correct Decision

According to McNeil, he thinks he saw an eagle or another type of large bird crash into the upper deck seats in right field just before he launched his three-run shot into this section. McNeil is currently hitting a cool .319/.374/.466 with a 139 wRC+ and .362 wOBA. His 1.8...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Philadelphia, NY
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets make intriguing trade with Reds amid string of injuries

The New York Mets are hellbent on bringing a World Series to Queens this year, and that means fielding the best team possible at all times. In order to ensure the Mets stay at the top of their game throughout the 162-game season, owner Steve Cohen and GM Billy Eppler are always looking for ways to improve the team. They did just that on Sunday, acquiring veteran infielder JT Riddle from the Cincinnati Reds in a trade for cash considerations, according to Anthony DiComo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Travis Jankowski
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Buck Showalter
Person
Alec Bohm
Yardbarker

Yankees finally starting to phase out struggling slugger

The New York Yankees might be the best team in baseball, but they have significant struggles of their own. With the number of injuries mounting after a tumultuous last week, the Bombers have had to supplement some big losses with depth pieces. General manager Brian Cashman has already made several...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Red Sox pitcher gives most damning evidence yet that MLB changed baseballs

In his major league debut on Saturday, Boston Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski noticed a difference in the baseballs. Boston Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski had a major league baseball debut that won’t go down in history. In his three innings of work, the Boston rookie allowed 4 earned runs. There may have been a reason why his 3.13 ERA from Triple-A didn’t translate to the big leagues other than he was unprepared for the bright lights in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Il#Triple A#Twitter#Audacy App#Social Media
numberfire.com

Patrick Mazeika sitting for Mets on Monday

New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika is being replaced behind the plate by TOmas Nido versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 33 plate appearances this season, Mazeika has a .188 batting average with a .563...
The Spun

Angels Release Kurt Suzuki Update After Scary Injury

Kurt Suzuki exited Saturday's game early after getting hit by a warm-up pitch. The Los Angeles Angels later revealed, via ESPN, that the catcher suffered a neck contusion but is fine after undergoing hospital testing. Manager Joe Maddon even said he thinks Suzuki will be available for Sunday. However, Max...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former LA Reliever Signs with the New York Yankees

The on-again-off-again relationship between reliever Shane Greene and the Dodgers is officially off. At least for the foreseeable future. After the Dodgers designated him for assignment a second time in two seasons, the Yankees swooped in and signed the one-time All-Star to a minor league deal. This season, Greene made...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
The Spun

Video: Longest Home Run Of MLB Season Hit On Monday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez basically just hit a ball out of the atmosphere. Facing a 2-2 count with two outs in the top of the second, Sanchez blasted an inside pitch to the upper decks in out in right field. The home run measures in at 496 feet. That's...
MLB
numberfire.com

Mets' Nick Plummer riding pine Tuesday

New York Mets outfielder Nick Plummer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Plummer homered in each of his first two starts in the majors, but the Mets are holding the lefty hitter out of Tuesday's lineup versus the Nationals' southpaw. Jeff McNeil is moving to left field in place of Plummer and hitting sixth while J.D. Davis enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy