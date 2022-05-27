Mets' Travis Jankowski has finger surgery, expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks

The New York Mets announced Friday that outfielder Travis Jankowski has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, due to a left fourth metacarpal fracture.

Jankowski underwent surgery to repair the fracture on Friday, and he is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

The 30-year-old was injured in Wednesday’s series finale in San Francisco while making a diving catch, but he stayed in the game – potentially in part because he had already replaced starting left fielder Jeff McNeil, who left the game in the third inning after injuring himself running down a fly ball.

“The way I understand, when he caught that ball, his finger caught,” manager Buck Showalter said Friday. “They went and put a screw in and repaired it. Loss of a very useful player for us.”

In addition to placing Jankowski on the IL, the Mets optioned Wednesday’s starter, Thomas Szapucki, back to Triple-A, and recalled RHPs Yoan Lopez and Steve Nogosek.

Lopez will not be available Friday night, however, as he will serve the one-game suspension he was issued for throwing inside at Kyle Schwarber and then hitting Alec Bohm in the May 1 games against Philadelphia.

