Report: Steelers Brandon Hunt to join Eagles front office

By Andrew Limberg
 4 days ago

Steelers Pro Scout Coordinator Brandon Hunt is leaving the Steelers to join the Philadelphia Eagles, according to several sources.

Hunt was reportedly a finalist for the Steelers General Manager position that was filled by Omar Khan this week.

During his introductory press conference on Friday, Khan made it official that the Steelers would be hiring former Eagles Vice President of Player Personnel Andy Weidl in what is believed to be an assistant general manager position.

Also joining the Steelers will be NFL Executive Sheldon White, who was a player personnel executive and former interim general manager of the Detroit Lions.

Hunt had been with the Steelers since 2010 and also interviewed positions with the Bills and Raiders.

Hunt is reportedly joining the Eagles scouting staff in some capacity.

