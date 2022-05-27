Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers turns in official signatures for reelection bid

MADISON (WKBT) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has submitted signatures to appear officially on the ballot this fall for reelection.

Evers is seeking his second term in office. The former state superintendent was elected by thin margins in 2018, defeating then incumbent Gov. Scott Walker by 28,873 votes.

Evers turned in over 7,200 signatures from across the state Friday, mincing no words on the weight of the upcoming election.

“Today, we’re officially turning in signatures to be on the ballot for reelection,” said Evers said. “This is always an exciting moment during a campaign — but today, I feel the gravity of the situation, more than ever. In all my years of public service, this may be the most important race I have ever run in.”

Six GOP candidates are vying to face Evers in the general election. That candidate will be chosen in the Aug. 9 primary.

