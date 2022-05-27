ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Picture Perfect Pueblo: Pueblo's legendary winds

By The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19G11x_0fslnJyj00

We're changing up Picture Perfect Pueblo this week to illustrate an aspect of Pueblo that the city is known for: its fierce winds.

Today's picture was taken by Diana Woehler and shows her husband Christian and daughter Anastasia on a windy day in Pueblo. It wasn't actually that windy. Christian Woehler is a former U.S. Navy rescue swimmer and is, apparently, still in pretty good shape.

Send photos you've taken in and around Pueblo via email to kzeitvogel@chieftain.com.

Please put Picture Perfect Pueblo in the subject line and, in the body of the email, include the name of the photographer, what the photo shows, and when and where it was taken.

Selected photos will be published in The Chieftain.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX21News.com

Fort Carson soldier, spouse killed in Lake Pueblo boating accident

PUBELO, Colo — Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rangers have reported the discovery of a man’s body in Lake Pueblo Tuesday morning. The Pueblo County Coroner has identified that man as 30-year-old Joshua Prindle. An autopsy has been scheduled. The rangers say after an all night search, the body...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Entertainment
KXRM

Tragedy on Lake Pueblo: Weather’s role

PUEBLO, Colo. — Search and rescue operations are underway at Lake Pueblo after a boat overturned Sunday night, leaving multiple people stranded in the water, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW Public Information Officer Travis Duncan said 13 people (5 adults, 8 children) were on board when the boat capsized due to high […]
PUEBLO, CO
Daily Record

Neighbors: Tara Kane finds lifelong home in Fremont County

Although Tara Kane (nee Avila) lived in both Las Animas and Monte Vista before moving to Cañon City in 2002, she found a lifelong home in Fremont County along with love and a passionate career field. When asked how she met her husband, Thomas, in 2003 Kane’s reply was...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Code Enforcement team clean up over 14,600 pounds of trash in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Code Enforcement team worked to clean up 14,640 pounds of trash found on a property in the South-side of Pueblo. According to Pueblo Police Department (PPD), Code Enforcement hauled away six fully-loaded trailers of trash to a landfill. Two Code Enforcement officers, seven members of the Abatement crew, and The post Code Enforcement team clean up over 14,600 pounds of trash in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picture Perfect#Christian#U S Navy
FOX21News.com

Pam Anderson running for Colorado Secretary of State

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another candidate is now in the running for Colorado Secretary of State. Pam Anderson currently serves as the non-partisan city clerk for the city of Wheat Ridge. She was previously the former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder. If elected, Anderson says she wants to expand election...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Victim of deadly I-25 crash in Pueblo identified

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man killed in a single vehicle crash on I-25 in Pueblo County Sunday. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened around 5:16 p.m. near mile marker 113 north of Pueblo. A black 2007 Cadillac Escalade was travelling southbound when the vehicle entered the […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
US News and World Report

Horse Mutilated 55 Years Ago Gets New Life as Roadside Draw

HOOPER, Colo. (AP) — Judy Messoline steps into the garage and frowns at the horse skeleton. Snippy is long gone, dead 55 years now, the victim of something or someone. The tragedy remains a debate — though, not so much here in the San Luis Valley. Here in this sparsely populated valley of big, starry skies, there is a close consensus on just what happened at that gruesome scene pictured in publications worldwide in 1967.
HOOPER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Visual Art
KRDO News Channel 13

New Pikes Peak summit reservation system debuts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holiday weekend starts the busiest period of the year for the Pikes Peak Highway and Summit, and it also brings a new reservation system for anyone hoping to reach the top of America’s Mountain. Visitors are now required to make an online reservation and pay a $2 fee for The post New Pikes Peak summit reservation system debuts appeared first on KRDO.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Boat capsizes on Colorado lake; 1 dead, 1 missing, 11 hurt

PUEBLO, Colo. — (AP) — A boat capsized on a Colorado lake Sunday night, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing. Eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park over the Memorial Day holiday weekend when high winds apparently overturned the boat, authorities told KRDO-TV.
PUEBLO, CO
coloradosprings.com

Colorado Springs chefs to compete on Food Network's 'The Great Food Truck Race'

A love of food and a taste for adventure propelled three Colorado Springs chefs to race along the California coast this year. Married couple Houston Greenlee and Gio Palacio and their friend DJ Williams make up Southern Pride Asian Fusion, one of nine teams to compete on the upcoming season of "The Great Food Truck Race." It premieres June 5 on Food Network.
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs parks ranked number 58 in park score for 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Trust for Public Land has released its 2022 Trust for Public Land Park Score. Colorado Springs is coming in at number 58 for the City's 256 parks. The ranking is based on five characteristics: access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. Colorado Springs scored highest in access. This means many The post Colorado Springs parks ranked number 58 in park score for 2022 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Seven shot in two separate Colorado Springs shootings over the weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man is dead and six others are injured after two shootings took place over the weekend in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police officers responded to the Babilonia Bar on East Platte Ave. late Friday night for a report of a shooting. When they got on the scene, officers found The post Seven shot in two separate Colorado Springs shootings over the weekend appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

2K+
Followers
800
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy