Oklahoma State

Oil and Gas prices effective May 27, 2022

By Staff reports
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1seYsu_0fslnHDH00

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3:57 p.m. EST Friday.

Natural Gas —$8.72 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $4.107; Mid-grade: $4.402; Premium: $4.628; Diesel: $5.081

Yesterday – Regular: $4.095; Mid-grade: $4.384; Premium: $4.613; Diesel: $5.092

Year ago - Regular: $2.749; Mid-grade: $3.009; Premium: $3.241; Diesel: $2.936

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Friday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$111.50

Oklahoma Sour

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted May 6

COMPLETION

McClain: CPRP Services LLC; Choate 0504 No. 03-10-2MXH Well; SW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 03-05N-04W; Horizontal Hole TD 18,026.

CPRP Services LLC; Choate 0504 No. 03-10-3WXH Well; SW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 03-05N-04W; Horizontal Hole TD 18,355.

INTENT TO DRILL

Blaine: Marathon Oil Co.; Alta BIA 1511 No. 2-31-30MXH Well; SW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 19-15N-11W; TD 22,396.

Marathon Oil Co.; Alta BIA 1511 No. 3-31-30MXH Well; SW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 19-15N-11W; TD 22,362.

Marathon Oil Co.; Alta BIA 1511 No. 4-31-30 MXH Well; SW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 30-15N-11W; TD 23,105.

Marathon Oil Co.; Alta BIA 1511 No. 5-31-30MXH Well; SE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 30-15N-11W; TD 22,128.

Stephens: Continental Resources Inc.; Daube No. 2-22-15-10XHM Well; N1/2 N1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 (BHL) of 10-01N-05W; TD 23,269.

SOURCE Enverus

