No matter how far up the baseball ladder Taylor Broadway climbs, he says he'll never forget playing in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series in Greeneville.

Broadway is now a pitcher for the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. But just a few years ago, he was batting cleanup while playing third base and pitching for Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, that won the world series at Tusculum University's Pioneer Park in 2017 and finished runner-up in 2018.

"Getting a to come out to Greeneville was a really cool experience," said Broadway, a Houston native. "All of it top to bottom – even the 15-hour bus ride – those are memories I'll have forever. We had a lot of fun and winning it all in 2017 was great.

"I had never been to Tennessee before that. It was really cool. A little different than my hometown for sure."

Players from eight teams from across the country will be making similar memories during the 2022 JUCO D-III World Series that gets under way at Pioneer Park on Saturday morning.

Caldwell Tech Community College of Lenoir, N.C., is top seed for this year’s series.

The double-elimination tournament opener slated for 9:30 a.m. Saturday will pit the No. 3 seed Northern Essex Knights of Haverhill, Mass. (41-2) against the No. 6 seed Herkimer College Generals (34-5) of Herkimer, N.Y.

That game will be followed at 1 p.m. by the No. 2 seed Rowan College-Gloucester Roadrunners (41-7) out of New Jersey taking on the No. 7 seed Oakton Community College Owls of Des Plaines, Ill.

Two evening games are set Saturday, with the top seeded Cobras of Caldwell Tech (46-7) out of Hudson, N.C., meeting the No. 8 seed St. Cloud Tech Cyclones (46-8) of St. Cloud, Minn. at 4:30 p.m.

The finale of the day will start at 8 p.m. and will have the No. 4 seed Niagara County Thunder Wolves of Sanborn, N.Y., (49-9) vs. the No. 5 seed Dallas-Eastfield (44-10) Harvesters of Mesquite, Tex.

Tournament passes are available for $40, or one-day tickets will be offered for $10. The World Series is a project of the Sports Council of the Greene County Partnership.