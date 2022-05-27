ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pressure mounting on Ricciardo as McLaren extend O'Ward deal

By Steve Keating
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElfUq_0fslnDgN00
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 27, 2022 McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo in action during practice REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

INDIANAPOLIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Daniel Ricciardo has not delivered the results hoped for in Formula One, McLaren boss Zack Brown said on Friday after announcing that their IndyCar team had extended their agreement with Pato O’Ward who is eyeing a Formula One seat.

McLaren took care of a bit of business ahead of Sunday's Indy 500 by extending O'Ward's contract through the end of 2025 in a deal that will include some F1 testing for the 23-year-old Mexican and a new McLaren sportscar as a signing on bonus.

McLaren's commitment to O'Ward will come as a warning to an under-performing Ricciardo, who has managed one points finish in six F1 races this season and had a nightmare start to Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix by crashing in Friday's practice.

The Australian is under contract through 2023 but Brown said there are "mechanisms" in place that could impact negotiations.

"We've got both our drivers under contract so nothing imminent but we're starting a testing program bringing a couple of drivers in and Pato is definitely going to be one of those," said Brown, who is in Indianapolis where Arrow McLaren will have three cars in Sunday's race.

"I don't want to get into the contract but there are mechanisms which we're committed to each other and then there are mechanisms which we're not.

"I spoke to Daniel about it. We're not getting the results we hoped for but we're both going to continue to push.

"I think he showed at Monza he can win races. We also need to continue to develop our race car. It is not capable of winning races but we'd like to see him further up the grid." read more

O’Ward has also shown a winner's touch by collecting three victories, four poles and nine podiums since signing on with Arrow McLaren in 2020.

The Mexican young gun, who will start Sunday's race from seventh on the grid, has set himself a deadline of two years to realise his F1 dream which matches up nicely with his McLaren deal.

"I think the deadline is there just because of age. Once you are 25, 26 that window closes quite a bit," said O'Ward, who will take home Brown's Richard Mille watch as a bonus if he wins the 500.

"Obviously, if the opportunity comes about you have to take it. The dream of becoming a racing driver came about from Formula One so that is nothing that is ever going to leave. It is part of me.

"When you want something so much it is hard to block it out of your mind. At the end of the day what is going to make this guy (Brown) want me more is win more."

Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘We are Formula One drivers’: Lewis Hamilton leads criticism of Monaco start

Lewis Hamilton said the start to Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix should not have been delayed because of rain, declaring: “We are Formula One drivers”.The sport’s most famous race was pushed back by nine minutes and then by an additional seven after a downpour.Two laps followed behind the safety car before race director Eduardo Freitas, officiating just his second F1 event, suspended the grand prix.A power outage then knocked out the starting lights, leading to a further 45-minute hold-up, with the seventh round of the campaign eventually starting – albeit behind the safety car – one hour and five minutes later...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
gmauthority.com

Two Nascar Chevy Teams Penalized During Coca-Cola 600 Qualifying

Only two teams were penalized during qualifying for the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and both of them belonged to the Nascar Chevy stable. The No. 31 Camaro ZL1 of Justin Haley and the No. 50 Camaro of Kaz Grala both failed pre-qualifying inspection twice for reasons undisclosed by the sanctioning body. As a result, each team has had a crewmember ejected from competition this weekend and will lose pit selection for Sunday’s race. Engineer Alexander Pelican was ejected from the No. 31 Camaro team, and engineer Tim Norman was ejected from the No. 51 team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Jimmie Johnson's Heartbreaking Finish

Jimmie Johnson competed in his first Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, and for a moment, things were going splendidly. With six laps to go, Johnson was fighting for the lead. Then, disaster struck. Johnson lost control of his car and spun out into a wall. Physically, he was unhurt, but the...
The Independent

Formula 1: Charles Leclerc told not to criticise Ferrari as ‘he’s screwed up enough himself’

Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher says Charles Leclerc shouldn’t criticise Ferrari for their mistakes as the star has “screwed up enough himself”.Leclerc was left fuming after the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday as his team told him to pit for new tires before changing their minds. By the time Ferrari told Leclerc that they had reversed their decision, he had already boxed. The moment cost the Monegasque the lead in his home race.“He’s screwed up enough himself, so he should be meek,” Schumacher told Sky Germany. “Things happen. You win together and lose together. So far, the team has done...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Ricciardo
Person
Richard Mille
The Independent

Formula 1 drivers shocked Mick Schumacher’s car split in two in ‘massive’ crash at Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1 drivers were “shocked” to see Haas star Mick Schumacher’s car rip in half during his crash at the Monaco Grand Prix.Schumacher lost control of the car coming into the swimming pool section after switching to dry tyres following poor weather conditions. The 23-year-old, son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, escaped unharmed but that did not stop his colleagues from sharing their shock at the wreckage.“When I saw the gearbox completely out, it was quite shocking,” AlphaTauri star Pierre Gasly told Motorsport.com. “For the red flag, they took some time, but it was the right thing to do. I...
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

As F1 leaves Monaco, is it adieu or just au revoir?

MONACO, May 30 (Reuters) - Formula One packed up after Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix with no certainty it would be back there next year, but offering plenty of advice on what needs to be done for a new race contract to be agreed. The sport has no shortage of venues...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Ferrari detail mistakes that cost Charles Leclerc victory at Monaco Grand Prix

Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto admitted the team’s strategic errors cost Charles Leclerc victory at the Monaco Grand Prix.Leclerc took pole on his home track and was leading the rain-delayed race until he was instructed to pit for a tyre change. Ferrari then changed their minds but it was already too late and Leclerc re-emerged from the pit lane behind teammate Carlos Sainz and both Red Bulls. Sergio Perez crossed the line in first ahead of Sainz, while a place on the podium for Verstappen saw the reigning champion take a nine-point lead in the drivers’ standings. Binotto said: “We certainly...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Mick Schumacher Reacts To His Huge Monaco Crash

Mick Schumacher has commented on his crash during the Monaco Grand Prix which resulted in his car being split in half for the second time this season. “10 centimetres” of track caused the incident according to driver, resulting in a 17th place finish. On the tail of Zhou Guanyu, the German racing driver flew through […] The post F1 News: Mick Schumacher Reacts To His Huge Monaco Crash appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mclaren Racing#Indy 500#Indycar#F1#Mexican#Monaco Grand Prix#Australian#Arrow Mclaren#Monza
NBC Sports

IndyCar results, points after 106th Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — With double points available, the results of the 106th Indy 500 naturally had a major impact on the NTT IndyCar Series standings. With the third victory of his IndyCar career and first this season, Marcus Ericsson jumped from eighth to first in the championship with 226 points, leading by 13 over Indy 500 runner-up Pato O’Ward and 14 over Alex Palou.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Christian Horner pushes Sky Sports reporter into swimming pool after Monaco Grand Prix

Christian Horner celebrated Red Bull’s successful outing at the Monaco Grand Prix by pushing Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater into a trackside swimming pool.Sergio Perez secured the victory on Sunday, while teammate Max Verstappen came third to overtake Charles Leclerc as leader in the drivers’ standings.Ferrari began the race with a front-row shutout, as Leclerc started on pole in his home race and Carlos Sainz lined up second. Leclerc’s misfortune in Monaco continued, however, as he came fourth, though Sainz was able to retain second spot.After Sunday’s race, Horner was interviewed by Slater as the pair stood next to a...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

F1 driver standings: Sergio Perez wins Monaco Grand Prix

After the Monaco Grand Prix, where do things stand in terms of the overall standings? Sergio Perez won the race, but he has more work to do. The overall Formula 1 standings look a little different after the Monaco Grand Prix. One of the most historic venues in all of sports offered plenty of twists and turns on Sunday morning, as per usual, with Perez coming out on top.
MOTORSPORTS
topgear.com

Monaco GP: Ferrari gifts victory to Sergio Perez and Red Bull

Oops. Ferrari locked out the front row on a track where overtaking is impossible, but still missed out on the win…. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Oh Ferrari. In TG’s 2022 F1 preview earlier this year,...
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

EX F1 star: Daniel Ricciardo will be sacked

Daniel Ricciardo doesn’t seem to have a good future at McLaren. Ralf Schumacher thinks Ricciardo could get fired, given that he is far from Lando Norris. 'The rumours [about Ricciardo's future] as well as the statements in the team, are getting louder. He’s just too far away from his...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 title defeat left Nico Rosberg in ‘incredible pain’

Nico Rosberg has admitted he felt “incredible pain” while watching his former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton lose the Formula 1 title this season.Hamilton entered the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – the final race of the year – level on points with title rival Max Verstappen, and the Briton led much of the race to seemingly set up a victory and title win.However, the emergence of a safety car late in the race led the FIA to effectively allow a final-lap shootout between Hamilton and Red Bull’s Verstappen, with the Dutch-Belgian taking the win to claim his first F1 title.Rosberg...
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy