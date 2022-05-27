‘I’m beyond excited to play’: East Texas “American Idol” finalist, Fritz Hager III, to hold concert in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Fritz Hager III, a 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Tyler, will be performing at True Vine Brewing Company on Friday.

He was one of the five finalists on “American Idol”, and this is his first concert in his hometown after the competition. Hager will be putting on his show at 7 p.m. The concert is free and there is limited seating. People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs to the show.

“I’m beyond excited to play some songs for you guys, so be sure to come out,” said Hager.

True Vine has sold out all of their VIP tables.

Hager’s most recent single came out on May 13 and is called Hearts Align. He has a self-titled EP that was released on March 25 and includes five songs.

