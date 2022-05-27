ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COD seeking 2 new representatives on citizens bond oversight committee

By Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 4 days ago

The College of the Desert is collecting applications through June 30 for a west valley representative and a senior citizen group representative to serve on its Citizens Bond Oversight Committee. The new members will assume office in September.

The positions are opening because Committee Chair Andrew Harker, the current west valley representative, and Margie Eklund, the current senior citizen group representative, are being termed out this year. Committee bylaws allow members to serve up to three two-year terms.

The west valley representative must live in the communities of Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Indian Wells or La Quinta, according to college spokesperson Nicholas Robles. The senior citizen group representative must be currently active in a senior citizen organization.

The seven-member bond oversight committee meets quarterly and is charged with producing an annual audit of expenditures related to Measure B bond proceeds from the $346.5 million general obligation bond issue that was approved by voters in 2004 and Measure CC bond proceeds from the $577.8 million general obligation bond issue that was approved by voters in 2016 for college capital construction projects.

The committee is required by state law to assure that bond money is spent solely on land acquisition, construction and equipment and that no money goes to salaries or pay increases. Members will review expenditures, inform the public of such expenditures and issue an annual report.

Although independent financial and performance audits of the bond program have yielded no audit findings through last year’s mandatory reporting, there is public concern about how bond funds might be spent in the future as COD Superintendent/President Martha Garcia has called for additional review of construction projects planned under the previous administration.

That concern has permeated the oversight committee at times.

In December, Eklund said the college’s “ lack of transparency truly is appalling .” Then, in March, members of the public complained the oversight committee, itself, was not transparent enough.

By September, the committee will have many fresh faces.

The college appointed three Coachella Valley residents to the committee in February:

  • Rick Seeley,  taxpayers’ association member
  • Ernie Rios, east valley representative
  • Ariana Muniz, a student representative who is serving a one-year term.

The committee also includes:

  • Becky Brouhgton, business representative
  • Diane Rubin, college support organization representative

According to state law, Garcia will review applications to the oversight committee and recommend candidates to the college's Board of Trustees, which will make the final decision regarding appointees. Citizens’ Oversight Committee members are not compensated for their service.

Applications are available online at: bit.ly/3wPSApN .

Applications can be sent to the Office of the President, Desert Community College District, 43-500 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert, CA, 92260. Or, they can be emailed to otp@collegeofdesert.edu.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: COD seeking 2 new representatives on citizens bond oversight committee

