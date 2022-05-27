ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Democrat pitches $500 checks to offset high gas prices

By Raquel Martin
WDHN
WDHN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApLAk_0fslmxx400

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A Democratic congressman from Illinois has pitched giving a $500 check to Americans to offset high gas prices.

“It’s fully paid for,” Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., said.

He said the money would come from taking away some of the record profits in the fossil fuel industry by repealing billions in tax subsidies.

“My goodness, let’s take some of that back and give it back to the American people because (oil companies are) not using it to drill, they’re using it to pay out dividends to their shareholders,” Casten said.

He said his plan would provide short-term relief and a long-term fix to help Americans transition away from oil dependency.

“Maybe we’ll get beyond that crazy man in Moscow, but then it’ll be a crazy man in Saudi Arabia or Venezuela,” he said. “The way we get off that roller coaster moving forward is to stop subsidizing the fossil fuel sector.”

Republicans are not on board.

“They’re trying to shut down oil and gas production,” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said of Democrats.

He said if they want to bring down gas prices, they should be helping the oil industry. Republicans have called on the Biden administration to reverse the pause on new oil drilling on federal lands, something the administration will start doing in part next month.

“Oil and gas is in everything. It’s in the production of food, the production of housing,” Scott said. “(Democrats) want to take your money and go give more money out instead of solving the problem. We know what we have to do: become energy independent. Prices will come down.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
City
Energy, IL
The Associated Press

US gas prices aren’t almost $9, as Trump claimed

CLAIM: Gas prices in the U.S. have risen to almost $9 per gallon. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Gas prices in the U.S., while high, are on average much lower than $9 per gallon. The national average gas price is around $4.60 per gallon, while the state with the highest average is California at roughly $6.10, according to multiple estimates.
CASPER, WY
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Will checks for $1250 be distributed?

There is a proposal to distribute $1250 checks. The amount your eligible for will be based on age and number of dependents. Thousands to get gas stimulus cards worth $150- and public transit cards too. Who could get the check?. This proposal would benefit parents in the US. Utah senator...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Scott
BGR.com

6 stimulus money programs you might qualify for in 2022

At the beginning of this year, it certainly looked like stimulus checks were going to be a thing of the past. A US Senator (Joe Manchin) had just signaled his opposition to continuing President Biden’s child tax credit checks, and that was that. Since then, however, states have taken up the mantle themselves, with one after another sending out localized stimulus checks and tax rebates.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Democrats#Oil Drilling#Oil And Gas#Nexstar#Democratic#Americans#Republicans
FOXBusiness

Summer electric bill shocker coming

Summer is right around the corner, which means jamming up those air conditioning units. However, with the cost of energy rising, cooling down the house in the midst of the sweltering summer heat is going to cost more than usual. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that on average...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
BBC

Why can't the US stop soaring oil and gas prices?

Texas oilman Jason Herrick is scrambling to pump more oil, chasing the promise of profit as oil prices soar. But despite his best efforts, he suspects output from his family-owned company will fall this year, for the third year in a row. It's been years since his Pantera Energy has...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

FERC Approves Gas Pipeline Projects To Increase U.S. Exports

In the first quarter of 2022, the FERC approved three projects intended to increase U.S. natural gas exports via pipeline and as LNG. — The U.S. Energy Information Administration recently updated its Natural Gas Pipeline Project Tracker with recently approved and completed natural gas pipeline projects. In the first...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDHN

California Rep. Chu reacts to leaked SCOTUS draft opinion

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Though the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion is not the final word on whether federal abortion protections will be overturned, consequences of the leak continue to reverberate nationwide. In Louisiana, state lawmakers advanced a bill this week that would criminalize abortion and allow women to be charged with murder. Louisiana state lawmaker […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDHN

WDHN

169
Followers
356
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at WDHN, we're dedicated to providing reliable news coverage #ForTheWiregrass, including Dothan, Enterprise, and our local communities.

 https://wdhn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy