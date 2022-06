Gov. Ron DeSantis' office wants applicants to be 'ready to be a part of history.'. Florida is taking names of people who want to lead the rebirth of the Florida State Guard. With a tagline saying, “protect Florida, defend freedom,” Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ office announced Tuesday that it opened an application portal for the Director of the State Guard, a civilian force the Legislature resurrected this year at the Republican Governor’s behest. The Director will oversee the recruitment and training of 400 guard members and mobilize the force during states of emergency.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO