Costa Mesa, CA

Cardi B Takes Megan Thee Stallion Along as She Learns Football on New ‘Cardi Tries’ Episode

By Rania Aniftos
 4 days ago

Cardi B put on her football gear at the Los Angeles Chargers practice field in Costa Mesa, Calif., for the newest episode of Cardi Tries , the series that follows Cardi B and her friends as they try their hands at new skills.

In the new episode, Cardi meets up with her “WAP” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion as the duo learn some fundamental football skills from pros Antonio Gates, Derwin James and Keenan Allen.

“Since I have a son, I want to be one of those sports moms that be all involved in the sports activities,” Cardi tells the camera of her baby son, whom she shares with Migos rapper Offset.

The superstar rap duo took on everything from tackling, celebratory touchdown dances and even the 40-yard dash, which is, according to Gates, typically completed within four seconds. “When I was in high school, I used to go to hooky parties and the cops used to bust the hooky parties a lot so I had to run a lot,” Cardi explains, confident in her ability to deliver a quick dash.

With the “Bodak Yellow” rapper clocking in at 7.93 seconds, and Meg delivering the 40-yard dash in 6.53 seconds, Gates was impressed at their first-ever attempt.

The episode — which can be viewed below and via the Watch Together feature — is the latest in Cardi’s series that launched at the end of 2020. She has done everything from trying her hand at magic , testing her survival skills and conquering her fear of heights to twirling around with rhythmic gymnasts , tattooing her hubby , holistic healing, cooking thanksgiving dinner and even officiating a wedding.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Billboard

