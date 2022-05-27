ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Milton man indicted for rape in Ohio

By Bailey Brautigan
 4 days ago

UPDATE (4:35 p.m. on May 27): According to court documents, a Milton man has been indicted for rape.

Marcus Alexander Legg was indicted in Scioto County for three counts of rape, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and gross sexual imposition.

Below is the original story from March 11, 2022

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A Milton man was arrested for rape in Scioto County, Ohio on Thursday.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that after interviewing a 13-year-old victim, detectives responded to the 3800 block of Stanton Ave. in New Boston and arrested 19-year-old Marcus Alexander Legg.

Legg is charged with two counts of rape and one count of unlawful sexual conduct. He was arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday at 8:00 a.m.

Authorities say additional charges are possible.

The New Boston Police Department and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office worked on this case.

Comments / 12

Cause I said so...
3d ago

If the girl gets pregnant all the anti-choice people can line up and adopt the baby. Oh, but wait, they don’t do THAT. They are Pro-Birth then do nothing after the child appears.

Reply(1)
11
Patty J.
4d ago

Put him where he can't hurt anybody else,,,, Hopefully that's jail with a side of therapy. Chances are he'll be sentenced to prison and come out and reoffend. What he did to that 13yr old young girl has changed her life forever! 🙏 she's receiving therapy and much needed love and support ❤️

Reply(2)
6
