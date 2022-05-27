ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Shoe Drive to raise money for pediatric cancer research

By Shwetha Sundarrajan
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Have used shoes that need to be donated? Consider donating them to further a good cause.

On Saturday, a shoe drive will be held at Rusty’s Ice Cream from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The drive will raise funds that will be donated to research and programs dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer.

The efforts are in honor of Emily Jovevski, who passed away from her battle with cancer in 2018. Emmystrong, a Relay For Life team for GOLDTOGETHER is led by Jodi Jovevski, who aims to carry on her daughter’s legacy to help kids through Saturday’s shoe drive.

“My daughter Emily was diagnosed with cancer when she was 14 and passed away in 2018. So we are carrying on her legacy of wanting to help kids. She always wanted to be a nurse for pediatric cancer patients, so we’re carrying on her legacy and raising money for kids with pediatric cancer,” Jovevski said.

Jovevski’s goal for the shoe drive is to collect 100 bags of shoes. Even before the event, the team has already collected 28 bags of shoes.

Once collected, the shoes will go to impoverished people in developing nations, thanks to Funds2Orgs. “They will be collected and then will be repurposed and sent to developing countries where micro-entrepreneurs will resell them,” Jovevski said.

