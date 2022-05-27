Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, May 27

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of...
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Harassment, May 27, Boxelder Rd, CCSO. A 35-year-old female called the sheriff’s office...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette man charged with felony aggravated assault and battery and unlawful entry into occupied structure will gain a court appointed attorney since he lost employment, Judge Paul Phillips said May 31. David Yingst was arrested and charged May 21 with the felonies after police said...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Gillette men have been charged with harboring an Alaskan fugitive who was accused of kidnapping her daughter, recent court filings showed. Joshua L. Richardson and Clayton R. Salyer were each charged with one count of being an accessory after the...
During his recent report to the Buffalo City Council, Police Chief Sean Bissett reported that some children had been discovered in what he called ‘deplorable’ conditions and were transported to family in another state. Bissett said officers responded to a report of an unconscious individual, and although life-saving...
DEADWOOD — A woman charged with hash oil distribution and possession pleaded not guilty to the charges against her May 10 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Raimi Brianne Tucker, 20, of Rapid City was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury March...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through May 14. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Divorces were granted...
Here’s what to expect this week into the weekend for local weather. Rain ends this afternoon with quiet weather until Friday. Thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday afternoon for northern Wyoming and East of the Divide. Bit will be back to the 70s by Thursday. Sheridan received a whopping...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Press Release) - Walk around the streets of any town in Wyoming, and it won’t be very long until you find a person with their shoulders hunched over and their head down, staring at a smart phone. In fact, studies show that the average person spends a third of their waking hours on their smart phone. What’s even more interesting is that those hours are spent almost entirely inside of smart phone apps specifically.
This past Monday (May 30th) was not only a rainy day, it was one for the record books. The National Weather Service in Billings, Montana says the Sheridan area received 2.39 inches of precipitation for the day. That marks the wettest May 30th in recorded history. The old record was...
GILLETTE, Wyo.— A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northeastern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., per NWS, which advises that some storms could be severe with potentially damaging winds up to 70 mph and hail possible.
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Sunlight may have been sparse this past Memorial Day weekend, but there was plenty of rain to go around. The recent rainstorm that began Sunday, May 29, and ended early Monday blanketed downtown Gillette with 2.3 inches of rain, according to Meteorologist Aaron Dye, with the National Weather Service (NWS), who said that totals in some regions to the west saw as much as 5.5 inches of rain.
Effective: 2022-05-30 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel impacts likely over both Powder River and Granite Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely to fall through Monday evening. The north end and east slope of the Bighorn Mountains will be favored areas for the heavier snow amounts.
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Gillette Blue Jays Girls Fastpitch Association hosted a tournament Memorial Day weekend that drew teams from around the region. The double elimination tournament, 2022 Battle for the High Plains, included 10U B, 12U B, 14U Open and high school teams. One dramatic game took place...
The John C. Schiffer Collaborative School held the first graduation from its new building on Saturday May 28 at 1 p.m., in the Whitney Center for the Arts at the Sheridan College Campus. There was a full house of family and friends attending the ceremony. There were 19 seniors in...
Comments / 0