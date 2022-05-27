ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Police: Woman killed man who fired rifle into West Virginia party crowd

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.

Dennis Butler, 37, was killed Wednesday night after he pulled out the rifle and began shooting at dozens of people attending the birthday-graduation party outside an apartment complex in the city of Charleston, police said in a statement.

The woman, who was attending the party, drew a pistol and fired, killing Butler, the statement said. No one at the party was injured.

Strangers honor veteran who died without family in St. Louis

“Instead of running from the threat, she engaged with the threat and saved several lives last night,” Chief of Detectives Tony Hazelett told news outlets Thursday.

Butler was at the apartment complex earlier in the evening in a vehicle and had been warned to slow down because children were playing, police said. They said he left, but returned later, parked in front of the complex and began firing.

After fatally shooting Butler, the woman waited along with several witnesses for police to arrive, and all have cooperated with the investigation, authorities said.

Hazelett said no charges would be filed against the woman.

WDTV

TSA stops man from carrying handgun onto flight at WV airport

BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - TSA officers at Raleigh County Memorial Airport prevented an Alabama man from carrying his handgun onto a flight on Thursday, May 26. Officials say the .380 caliber handgun was not loaded. TSA officers stopped the man when his backpack triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former teacher pleads guilty to 10 counts of battery

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A former Kanawha County teacher accused of abusing a special needs student at Holz Elementary has agreed to plead guilty to 10 counts of battery on Tuesday. These charges include Boggs hitting a student with a cabinet door, pulling a student by the hair, slapping a student on the face, slapping a student […]
wymt.com

Woman killed in Eastern Kentucky four-wheeler accident, coroner says

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a report of a four-wheeler accident in Martin County. Martin County Coroner Chris Todd told WYMT the sheriff’s office was called to a house on Rock House Road in the Tomahawk Community on Sunday. Todd said the woman was pronounced dead...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTV

2 ejected during UTV crash in Randolph County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say two people were hospitalized after being ejected during a UTV crash in Randolph County. The crash happened early Saturday morning on Files Creek Rd. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation determined the UTV went off the road, hit a barbed wire fence...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

49 pounds of marijuana seized at traffic stop in Kanawha County

UPDATE (3:59 p.m. on Monday, May 30): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Maupin is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County deputies seized thousands of dollars worth of marijuana on Saturday. Deputies say that on May 28, Corporal Lyons and K9 D’Jambo assisted Deputy Barbagallo on a […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
