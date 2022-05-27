ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Federal judge: South Dakota violating voter registration act

By The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nog1E_0fslmMjX00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A judge has ruled that South Dakota is violating federal laws by failing to make it easier to vote.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence Piersol in an opinion released Thursday sided with two South Dakota American Indian tribes, the Rosebud Sioux and the Oglala Sioux.

The tribes argued in a 2020 complaint that the South Dakota secretary of state’s office was not adhering to the National Voter Registration Act.

14-year-old South Dakota boy died of injuries in bike crash

The law requires state agencies to help residents register to vote when they interact with government agencies for other services.

Piersoll wrote that secretary of state’s office had not provided adequate information to county auditors and the other state agencies that would help them comply with federal law.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
KCAU 9 News

Severe Weather for May 30, 2022

(KCAU) – Some areas around Siouxland are seeing severe weather reports on Memorial Day. [4:03 p.m.] A Tornado Watch has been cancelled in several counties in Nebraska. The counties that are still under Tornado Watch until 6 p.m. are as listed below: Thurston County Burt County [11:50 a.m.] A Tornado Watch has been issued for […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Old South#Ap#Indian#Oglala#State#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy