Canadian mom stocks up on formula for Buffalo moms in need

By Hannah Buehler
 4 days ago
Two hours away in Ingersoll, Ontario, Alexandra Vreeswijk, a Canadian mother of two has been following the baby formula shortage here in America closely.

“I’m looking to feed a few babies who are hungry,” she said in a Zoom interview.

Vreeswijk says she just got her one year-old off formula, and can’t imagine not having a supply.

“We have a bit of a shortage here, but I can still walk into the store and buy formula,” she said.

So she took to social media, The Buffalo Moms Facebook group, to offer any support and help she can provide from up north.

“Reading all the stories of moms not being able to buy formula, making homemade formula—all these things kind of hit me.”

Vreeswijk says she’s currently going to the store, gathering formulas American moms need up in Canada, and offering to make trips to the border, to meet struggling families.

“It was so recent that our daughter was on formula,” she said. “The thought of not being able to go to the store and get her formula or order it—I can’t imagine how heart-wrenching and scary that would be.”

Already, moms are taking advantage. Some, even offering to pay for Vreeswijk’s gas.

“People are really grateful and it goes to show you it takes a village to raise kids. When someone helps out it speaks volumes.”

Her first trip is scheduled for next week.

