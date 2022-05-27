Asphalt scam hits Shawnee Co. residents, sheriff says

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports they have been receiving calls recently about a scam regarding asphalt/sealing.

According to the SCSO, people who have had new asphalt projects recently completed by reputable companies were approached by an unknown person who claimed to be representing the previous asphalt company. He visited the victims at their homes and displayed no insignia showing he was associated with any asphalt company. The unknown individual then sprayed a liquid on the already finished asphalt and demanded more payment.

The SCSO is currently investigating these incidents and wants the public to be made aware of the situation. If you encounter a scam like this, contact the original company that did the work for you, think twice before paying in cash to people that show up to your door and do not feel pressured with urgent demands.

