Senior PGA Championship, the oldest major

Everything is ready in Benton Harbor, Michigan, in the United States of America, for the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the oldest of the five men's senior golf majors. The event, scheduled from 26 to 29 May, will take place on the Harbor Shores route. There will be 156 participants...
BENTON HARBOR, Mich -- A beautiful Saturday brought out a large crowd to the par-71 course for round three of the Senior PGA Championship. “Today is beautiful weather and it wasn’t too crowded,” said fans, Bob and Lou Hendley. Allowing them to track their favorite golfers such as...
Look at the size of this ship that came down the Grand Haven Channel Monday afternoon! This is the Algoma Intrepid, one of the newest ships on the Great Lakes. It’s a Canadian ship that first started moving around the Great Lakes in 2020. It’s most apt to be carrying stone, grain, salt or other dry cargo.
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians says construction of its 23-story hotel in South Bend is on target to wrap-up later this year and open in the first quarter of 2023. The project, which was first announced in September 2019, has been delayed by the pandemic and workforce challenges. The...
Four Sears Hometown stores have announced permanent shutdowns in Michigan this month with closeout sales, leaving the storied retail name all but absent from the state. Stores in Escanaba, Houghton, Ionia and Sault Ste. Marie posted on their Facebook sites about the closings, which come less than a year after Michigan's last Sears department store, in Westland, closed in June 2021.
It’s actually a pretty normal long weekend for me. I sort of get the whole weekend off…I have to drive to Mackinaw City on Monday but I can do that at my own pace. The thing that’s different about this weekend compared to previous years is L. She’s gotten really in to figure skating and is preparing for a competition next weekend in Traverse City.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $2.6 million dollar grant to a City of Elkhart & Western Railroad Company construction project. The money awarded grant funds awarded will be used to modernize and improve track safety and capacity. By moving three grade crossing surfaces across Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties.
Michigan has over 20 known species of ticks and another one has been found by health officials. One bite from this tick could cause an allergic reaction to red meat. Kalamazoo County health officials say the lone star tick was identified during a routine tick drag on May 20 in Kalamazoo County.
Bridgman & Lake Township residents can purchase a season pass at City Hall or the Campground Office. Provide a current vehicle registration. Non-Residents may do the same or purchase a season pass at the kiosk machine. Pay to Park is enforced between 7:00 AM and 8:00 PM. Except for summer...
Frankie Regina McGraw has been missing for 48 years after escaping prison twice. According to an Aug. 17, 1973, article from the Chicago Tribune, McGraw was serving time for check fraud when she first escaped from jail. She was caught after saving a 58-year-old man from a water-filled gravel pit...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A dispute in Campau Park resulted in a stabbing this afternoon. Grand Rapids police say they were called to the scene and two adult males were taken to the hospital. One suffered multiple stab wounds that are considered non life threatening, say police, but the...
PAW PAW, Mich. — A single vehicle crash closed M-43 north of Paw Paw for several hours Memorial Day. News Channel 3 first learned of the crash around 3:30 Monday morning. A vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a power pole, knocking it over, according to police on scene.
A former Middlebury man has been convicted of multiple felony charges in an investment scheme. Earl D. Miller was convicted after he, through his companies 5 Star Commercial and 5 Star Capital, committed fraud in the offer and sale of securities by convincing investors to invest in real estate and green savings projects.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police are confirming that at least one person has died as a result of a crash that happened early Monday morning, May 30, in Oshtemo Township. Oshtemo Fire and Rescue and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 7 a.m. to 9th Street...
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Two Grand Blanc residents survived an emergency plane landing Saturday morning in Gratiot County. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said Kalamazoo Air Traffic Control told them to be on the lookout for a small airplane experiencing mechanical issues. The issues were reported while the...
WHITEHALL, Mich. — Troopers from the Grand Rapids post of the Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Muskegon County Monday night. Police say the crash occurred at about 7:03 p.m. on Colby St. near Holton Whitehall Road in Whitehall Township. According to a tweet from...
MARSHALL, MI -- The 15 Mile Road bridge over Interstate 94 will be closed for about six months so it can be rebuilt, the Michigan Department of Transportation reports. The work begins at 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, and is estimated to end on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, MDOT said.
