Multi-Vehicle Accident on Y-Bridge

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said a Blissfield man lost his life in a Memorial Day traffic accident. The accident took place just after 9:30PM in the 3200 block of State Route 60 in Clark Township. Deputies said 32-year-old Coy Phillips was traveling south on SR 60 when he...
A 37-year-old Lorain woman died in a two-vehicle crash May 30 on state Route 57 near Interstate 90 in Elyria Township, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ashley L. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. At 5:12 a.m., the Highway Patrol...
NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Cumberland man. The Patrol reports the crash happened on State Route 83 near the Muskingum County line. 36-year-old Michael Wheeler was northbound on State Route 83 when his motorcycle crossed the center line and off the left side of the roadway. Wheeler was thrown from the vehicle when it struck a ditch.
The Monday crash between a truck and a motorcycle on state Route 224 in Berlin Center has claimed another life. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Christie Olson, who was the passenger on the motorcycle has also died from injuries from the crash. The motorcycle was driven by 62-year-old Joseph Olson of Windham, Ohio was pronounced dead at the scene.
FLAT ROCK, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired in April 2022. A crash Sunday evening on County Road 29 south of Flat Rock, Ohio, resulted in one fatality, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The driver, Kenneth Salyers of Bellevue, Ohio, was heading northbound toward...
PICKAWAY – A single vehicle crash on US-23 around 3:25 pm on Monday has medical crews in route. The crash was located around the US-23 and Orr road intersection was called in by a motorist that saw a vehicle leave the roadway and crash into a tree just south of Orr Road.
Two Ohio officers rescued two orphaned fawns after their mother died on I-70. Highway Patrolman Stan Bittenger & Sgt. Tom DeVaul is seen taking care of the fawns in the picture below. Sgt. DeVaul is taking the fawns to an animal rehab near Zanesville. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says one buck and one doe […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — One person is dead following a crash on County Road 115 in Lawrence County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says this happened at around 12:55 p.m. today near Township Road 100 W in Union Township. The driver, 62-year-old Jack L. Day of Chesapeake, drove his vehicle over a steep embankment […]
Circleville – Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers filed felony drug and weapons charges against three people after a traffic stop in Pickaway County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized a handgun, multiple drugs, and drug abuse instruments. On May 30th, at 11:05 p.m., troopers stopped a 2013 Ford Fusion...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure. Officials said International Road will be closed to through traffic near State Route 340 beginning on Monday, June 6, for approximately 30 days. Crews will be replacing the bridge and multiple culverts. Access...
Pickaway County – A car has crashed into a home in the area of 19900 Florence Chapel Pike in Pickaway County. The driver, a 19-year-old male from Greenville, Ohio was traveling North on OH-104 in a 2006 Nissan Altima when he realized the vehicle in front of him had stopped to turn West onto Florence Chapel Pike. In an effort to avoid rear-ending the stopped vehicle, he swerved around her, crossing the southbound lane of 104, and lost control. The Nissan went airborne and landed in a yard at the intersection and then crashed into a house.
LOGAN COUNTY — A boating accident at Indian Lake State Park sent one person to an area hospital with critical injuries Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The incident was reported on Monday morning, according to Joshua Johnson, Vice Division Commander for the...
Fairfield – A helicopter has been requested after a crash on a motorcycle in the area of 281 Hamburg rd SW. Accoridng to early reports a motorcycle lost control due to something in the roadway and crashed sending the driver off the motorcycle. When Hocking Township arrived on the scene they called for a medical helicopter at Fairfield Medical center to transport the driver.
COLUMBUS — One person is dead after police found them shot on the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse Sunday night. Officers from the Columbus Division of Police responded to the statehouse just after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to our news partners at WBNS. Police found the male victim outside...
Those traveling on State Route 60 between Morgan and Muskingum Counties will encounter a road closure starting Monday, June 6. The Ohio Department of Transportation said State Route 60 will close for 21 days near the Morgan/Muskingum County border for a box culvert replacement. The closure is south of State...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Patrol announced Monday that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles of the Zanesville Post, the county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint. Operational support for the sobriety checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement agencies.
Commercial Point – A crash occured in the downtown area of Commerical Point around 6:50 pm on Saturday. According to a reporter on the scene a vehicle crashed into a utility pole after a possible medical situation. The driver is said to be in critical condition. 762 and Front Street is closed at this time and they are rerouting traffic.
