Multi-Vehicle Accident on Y-Bridge

Pickaway County – A car has crashed into a home in the area of 19900 Florence Chapel Pike in Pickaway County. The driver, a 19-year-old male from Greenville, Ohio was traveling North on OH-104 in a 2006 Nissan Altima when he realized the vehicle in front of him had stopped to turn West onto Florence Chapel Pike. In an effort to avoid rear-ending the stopped vehicle, he swerved around her, crossing the southbound lane of 104, and lost control. The Nissan went airborne and landed in a yard at the intersection and then crashed into a house.

2 DAYS AGO