World’s oldest loon couple divorces — and there are rumors of cheating, refuge says

A breakup for the ages has rocked Michigan’s Upper Peninsula — the world’s oldest loon couple has divorced.

ABJ, the world’s oldest common loon, was born in 1987 and spent 25 glorious years with his better half, Fe.

But now the once inseparable duo have gone their separate ways following a recent struggle to produce children, scientists at the Seney National Wildlife Refuge announced on May 27.

Although speculation abounds due to scientists having “missed all the drama,” there are some observations about the couple in recent times that could be behind their split.

While Fe and ABJ were churning out a fair amount of offspring for much of their relationship, the birds grew apart in recent years and have struggled to conceive as of late, the scientists in Germfask noted.

“The development is less unexpected than it would have been in the midst of their twenty-year stretch of unparalleled reproductive success,” the wildlife refuge scientists said.

ABJ, now a 35-year-old newly single diver, attempted to court several female loons at the start of his life but was deemed a “late bloomer.” But in 1997, he finally came across his partner in crime — Fe.

Together the birds spawned several baby loons and commenced “a run of phenomenal fidelity and productivity,” the refuge said.

ABJ was a diligent and hands-on father, scientists said, and did not often stray from the nest. In fact, scientists noted that ABJ often stayed at the nest while Fe headed off to various soirees at nearby pools.

However, research shows that even compatible loons are less likely to stay together if they have a difficult time breeding.

“Loon pairs are less likely to remain together in the year following unsuccessful nesting,” the refuge said, foreshadowing the devastating breakup between the couple.

Over the last four years, ABJ and Fe only hatched one chick, and there were clues that their bond was weakening.

Fe spent more time away from the nest than usual, and intruders weren’t scared off as easily as before, the refuge detailed.

Their split got more complicated than imagined. A new loon couple seems to have evicted the duo from their longtime nest, and ABJ and Fe subsequently relocated — but to separate new homes.

Fe was spotted nesting with another male, and scientists were able to confirm the split, while ABJ returned to his former bachelor pool.

While it’s not certain the two won’t eventually reunite, the refuge is not hopeful given the couple’s current status.

“Given Fe’s current status … in the shorter term their remarkable run is very likely over,” scientists concluded.