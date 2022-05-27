ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU’s Kirk Saarloos suspended for ‘excessive expression,’ could miss regional game

By Stefan Stevenson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNICG_0fslk1Lx00

TCU baseball coach Kirk Saarloos was suspended for two games by the NCAA after his ejection from Thursday’s game in the Big 12 Tournament.

Saarloos was ejected in the eighth inning of the Horned Frogs’ 5-3 loss to Texas at Globe Life Field.

Home-plate umpire Casey Moser ejected Saarloos after calling TCU pitcher Luke Savage for a run-scoring balk. Saarloos says he stepped out of the dugout to motion for an intentional walk to the next Texas batter.

If that’s the case, Moser didn’t wait long to find out, as he immediately tossed the first-year coach. After the ejection, Saarloos vented his frustration with Moser as the three other umpires converged on home plate in Moser’s defense. That’s what caused the suspension, according to the NCAA.

According to the NCAA rules, Saarloos was suspended because “no team personnel may continue to argue or to continue to excessively express themselves with prolonged actions or offensive language after an ejection,” according to a release.

Associate head coach Bill Mosiello was to serve as the coach for TCU’s next two games, including its 3:15 Friday elimination game against Oklahoma State.

Saarloos was named the Big 12 Conference Coach of the Year earlier this week.

If the top-seeded Frogs (37-19) lose to the No. 4 Cowboys (36-19) and are eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament, Saarloos would also miss the team’s first regional game next week. The 64-team, NCAA tournament, which includes 16 host teams, will be announced Monday. TCU, which won the Big 12 regular-season championship, was projected to host a regional, but a loss Friday could put that in doubt.

“I was just motioning to walk Ivan Melendez, and they saw it different,” Saarloos said after the game. “It was just a miscommunication.”

Saarloos’ second ejection this season came a day after he narrowly escaped being ejected for arguing a balk called against reliever Augie Mihlbauer in Wednesday’s tournament-opening win against Baylor.

“I’ve got to stop doing that,” Saarloos said Wednesday. “My blood pressure gets too high. Chris did a good job, and I apologized to him.” Saarloos said. “You get caught up in the heat of the game, in a big situation. He’s doing his job, and I’m trying to do mine. And I’m always going to have the backs of our players. I need to bite my tongue a little bit more, but that’s kind of who I am.”

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Brian Kelly Names 1 Head Coach He Can't Wait To Beat

Brian Kelly shocked the college football world by leaving Notre Dame after over a decade at the helm to take the high-profile LSU head coaching job. And his goals in his new gig are obvious. Appearing on the Varsity House Podcast, Kelly made it clear that the added challenge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Report

A legendary NFL quarterback believes Colin Kaepernick could be a nice fit for a team in 2022. Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders this week. Legendary NFL quarterback Warren Moon showed his support for Kaepernick in an interview this week.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Saarloos
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star wide receiver decommits from LSU

LSU’s 2023 recruiting class suffered a hit on Monday when four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller announced he was reopening his recruitment. Miller stuck with LSU through the coaching change, and, at one point, he was the only commit LSU had in its 2023 class. He committed when Mickey Joseph was the wide receivers coach. Joseph is now at Nebraska, where Miller plans to visit soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Cowboys#Baseball Coach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Cowboys rookie OL Tyler Smith draw comparison to Larry Allen

Dallas Cowboys rookie offensive lineman Tyler Smith is already turning heads with his new team — and drawing comparisons to one of the best guards in NFL history. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he sees some similarities between Smith — the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tulsa — and NFL legend Larry Allen, one of the physically strongest players to ever grace the field.
TULSA, OK
On3.com

WATCH: Oklahoma star Peyton Graham hits bomb in Sooners tourney win

Peyton Graham is making a name for himself in the Big 12 Baseball Tournament. The Oklahoma infielder from Waxahachie, Texas has been hot as anyone in the country during the Big 12 Tournament, hitting bombs left and right. Check out the moon-ball Graham clobbered late against Kansas State to ensure the Sooners a spot in the Big 12 Tournament Championship Game.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
3K+
Followers
620
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy