Fayetteville, NC

See UNC's Sam Geiersbach beat Northwestern women's lacrosse in final seconds at Final Four

By Erik Hall, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago

UNC attacker Sam Geiersbach scored the final four goals for North Carolina women's lacrosse to beat Northwestern in the NCAA Final Four on Friday, May 27.

Geiersbach's final goal came with 1:03 left in the fourth quarter, and UNC defeated Northwestern 15-14.

UNC had not led in the match until Geiersbach's goal with 63 seconds remaining.

UNC advances to face Boston College in the NCAA Tournament national championship game at noon ET/11 a.m. CT on Sunday, May 29.

The call on ESPNU by Jay Alter said, "Geiersbach, she's got the hot hand. Trying to get the hands free, she scores. Sam Geiersbach fires North Carolina in front for the first time today."

Northwestern led 13-6 at the start of the fourth quarter. Northwestern scored the game's first six goals and led UNC 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Geiersbach finished with five goals and two assists. All five of her goals came in the final 5:27 of the fourth quarter.

UNC improved to 21-0 overall. Northwestern ended the season 16-5 overall.

Jenny Levy is the North Carolina Tar Heels women's lacrosse head coach. Kelly Amonte Hiller is the Northwestern women's lacrosse head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer:

