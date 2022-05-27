A Manhattan Beach woman will face federal charges after a grand jury found enough evidence to show she tried to stab a man.

Sarah Meenahan's troubles started on May 16 inside Sequoia National Park when the woman, according to court records, snuck into a camper van and tried to stab the man inside. The man "was able to subdue" Meenahan, 28, and the woman fled.

Federal authorities say the Southern California woman was driving a vehicle she'd taken without permission from the owner or the repair shop where she took it. She was stopped inside the park by National Park rangers.

"She refused to comply with commands, and was only taken into custody after rangers deployed a taser," said Lauren Horwood, a spokeswoman for the Department of Justice.

On Thursday, a federal grand jury heard the evidence and determined there was enough to charge Meenahan with assault with a dangerous weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and failure to obey a lawful command by a federal officer, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.

This case was investigated by the National Park Service. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kimberly Sanchez and Michael Tierney will prosecute the case.

If convicted of all three charges , Meenahan faces a maximum statutory penalty of more than 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. However, a judge will look at all factors including the woman's criminal history and circumstances around the alleged crimes.

Meenahan will be required to attend court hearings, but is not being held in federal custody, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Southern California woman indicted after allegedly trying to stab man in Sequoia National Park