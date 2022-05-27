PHOTOS: ASK Academy celebrates Class of 2022 graduation
ALBUQUERQUE — The ASK Academy celebrated the Class of 2022 during Friday’s graduation ceremony at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Thirty-eight students received their diplomas. The photo descriptions are listed below, starting with the first one on the screen:. __________________________________________________. State Rep. Jason Harper, who has children...
Nusenda Credit Union has hired Erica Barreiro as its new chief learning & diversity officer. “We look forward to welcoming Erica to the Nusenda team,” said Nusenda President/CEO Joe Christian. “Her track record of innovation and leadership in learning and workplace culture will help advance our commitment to an inclusive and exceptional workplace.”
Every year, the New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence recognizes 20 outstanding nursing students from across the state as winners of its highly competitive Nightingale Scholarship. Recipients receive $1,000 each and are chosen based on their dedication to their work and studies, as well as their commitment to their local communities.
Los Alamos High School Class of 2022 honors graduate Ryan Aldaz plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at New Mexico State University and has been awarded the President’s Associates Excellence Scholarship. He is currently a student intern at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Ryan was involved in National Honor Society and Student Council. He participated in cross country, track and basketball. He was part of three Team State Championships and one Team State Runner-up in cross country in his last four years and was recently part of the Track Team’s State Championship. His other accomplishments include, 2x All-State Award, 4x All-District Award and All Harrier Award. Ryan has always been involved in community service events and enjoys helping others. He enjoys running, spending time with family and friends, and is a car enthusiast. He is thankful for the support of his family, teachers, coaches and friends. Ryan’s parents are Gene and Jeannette Aldaz of Los Alamos. His sister is Nicole Aldaz. Courtesy photo.
A cadre of boots with American flags jutting from them as if these were soldiers in formation, ready to march off. Purple hearts and candles. The bible. And tears. Monday was a Memorial Day to remember for about a hundred Rio Rancho residents — friends and family of the men and women who gave their lives for their country.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque barbershop is helping at-risk kids in the state. On Saturday, Sportclips collected bags and school supplies for kids in CYFD custody. Every year, there are numerous kids in their custody that don’t have their own backpacks and are forced to use a trash bag to bring their belongings with them […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lapis Room is an art center dedicated to providing thought-provoking and beautiful works of art to the Albuquerque Old Town district. Opening Reception June 2, 5-8 p.m. Father’s Dat Reception June 19, 2-5 p.m. On view Everyday June 3-2, 2022, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. A...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloonists from around the country had a chance to show off across the Albuquerque skies Monday morning. More than 30 pilots gathered for a series of championships this weekend. They participated in events to test their knowledge and precision, with tasks like throwing a beanbag from a certain altitude to hit a target […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Communities throughout New Mexico will be observing Memorial Day with services and events. Starting at 10 a.m. the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque will be honoring and observing Memorial Day. A ceremony at the Santa Fe National Cemetery and the Belen Veterans Memorial will also be starting at 10 a.m. In […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a two-year absence, Bernalillo County is inviting the public to the annual evening in paradise celebration that is back in person this weekend. The event is on Saturday 4, starting at 3 p.m. at Paradise Hills Park, 5801 Paradise Blvd NW. This free family-friendly...
A healthy dog needs to exercise daily, and also requires enough socializing for it to properly develop socially and mentally. Luckily, dog parks exist to provide large spaces for your dog to run, with other pooches on stand by always ready to play. In Albuquerque, there are a variety of dog parks for you to choose from, but not all of them are created equal. In this article you will learn 7 of the best dog parks in Albuquerque, and what makes each one unique.
In his new weekly letter about city government, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber says he intends to propose a ban on guns in municipal spaces—comparable to Albuquerque’s ban—in the wake of the horrendous May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as well as those in Buffalo, New York and Laguna Woods, California. “This is sickening,” Webber writes. “Saddening. Depressing. Angering. Motivating. We need to talk about it, and we need to do something about it.” The proposal to ban guns in city buildings, parks and spaces is one of seven actions the mayor suggests, including increasing the pressure on the state Legislature to pass more meaningful gun reform. “Our message to the State on gun safety legislation: Lead, follow or get out of the way.” If the Legislature fails to do so, the mayor adds, lawmakers should amend the state Constitution, which preempts local governments from enacting restrictions more stringent than state law. “If you won’t pass additional meaningful gun laws,” Webber writes, “then do away with the Constitutional prohibition against our taking action.” Webber’s letter also cites gun buy-backs; gun violence prevention programs in schools; various behavioral interventions; and violence intervention programs as steps that need to be taken to curb gun violence. Webber says he intends to proclaim Friday, June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Santa Fe.
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years and covid restrictions, the Santa Fe National Cemetery reopened its gates to welcome hundreds of people to a public Memorial Day ceremony. “They’re very happy to be back because a Memorial Day ceremony is not about coming and visiting a loved...
The nationwide shortage of baby formula has been making headlines on websites and newspapers across America as many concerned mothers experience despair while strolling through their local grocery stores to the sight of dismally empty shelves.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The largest wildfire in New Mexico history wouldn’t stand in the way of a normal prom for Mora High School students. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham saw to that. Students laughed and danced with Lujan Grisham at the Governor’s Mansion on Thursday evening –...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans enjoyed a beautiful day while getting a taste of the best wine around at the New Mexico Wine Festival. The event, back in the spring for the first time in two years, included live music and food for event-goers. Those at the festival say they were glad to spend time […]
Mauro Montanez and his step-daughter Brooklyn at the union celebration Wednesday in the Broadmoor Senior Center parking lot. (Garrison Wells/The Observer) We’re the ones who work here. We’re the ones who do the day-to-day and it just feels like at this point that we are just numbers — Mauro Montanez, tech at UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A long-time Bernalillo County metro court judge has retired. After serving 18 years on the metropolitan court bench Judge Victor Valdez is stepping down. Judge Valdez was appointed to the Criminal Division of the Metropolitan Court in March of 2004 by former Governor Bill Richardson. He served as Presiding Judge of the Criminal […]
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe closed multiple trails around the town this Memorial Day weekend over concerns of dangerous fire conditions. The Dale Ball, Sun Mountain, La Tierra, MX/BMX, and the Metropolitan Recreation Complex trails are all closed. Fire restrictions include banning some fireworks and open burning including campfires, bonfires, and […]
In the last year we have seen an increase in pediatric patients suffering from mental health issues. According to data from the CDC, in 2021, more than 37 percent of high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic and 44 percent reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless.
