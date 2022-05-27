Deaf High School graduates about 40 students at Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind
Hundreds of people gathered Friday morning to watch the Deaf High School Class of 2022 graduate from the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind in St. Augustine.
Throughout the event, which began about 11 a.m., emotions were on display. Visitors and graduates hugged, kissed and took photos. During the ceremony, people cheered and waved their hands in the air, using sign language for applause. And the ceremony ended with confetti and the traditional cap toss. About 40 students graduated.
FSDB Deaf High School graduates
Valedictorian: Ambria Grady, Florahome
Co-Salutatorians: Jamie Marden Antal, St. Augustine and Luca-Bella Bonanno-White, Spring Hill
Via Pascale Barthelemy, Ft. Pierce
Javon Jayme Bergman, DeLand
Mika Joelle Bremke, Boca Raton
Olivia Nicole Brown, Miami
Koby Axel Burcham, Palm Coast
Justin Anthony Cabrera, Kendall
Cassidy Lian Dainty, New Port Richey
Dylan James Davis, Boynton Beach
Cayto Dontreal Dulcio, Miami Gardens
Jacob Alexander Ellis, Satsuma
Elsie Violet Essex, St. Augustine
Jose Galvan-Aguirre, Immokalee
Jeremy Garay Felix, Jacksonville
Marcus Noah Guillou, Miami
Armani Tawayne Haughton, Coral Springs
Logan Christopher Helmer, Jacksonville
Ja'lyn Winifred Johnson, Jacksonville
Anna Rose Lobascio, Palm Coast
Luis Miguel Lopez Martinez, Immokalee
Darith Josue Lopez Vallejos, West Palm Beach
Chance Justin Maguire, Citrus Springs
Jordan D'Shawn McLarty Fletcher, Palm Coast
Luis Manuel Merced, Jr., Kissimmee
Nikayla Sulay Merced, Kissimmee
Soranlli Prisila Morales-Salazar, Chiefland
Kiarimar Joan Muniz Rivera, Palm Coast
Willie Gene Noble, Jr., Jacksonville
Andre Van-Roy Pellicer, St. Augustine
Daniel Alexey Pletenets, Jacksonville
Amanda Nicole Reece, DeLand
Javin Grant Smereczynsky, St. Petersburg
Skylar Hope Thomas, Jacksonville
Robert Valle Gomez, Jr., Pompano Beach
Autumn Yazhu Walker, Ponte Vedra
Jordan Antonio Williams, Jacksonville
Zaniesha Karren Williams, Ft. Lauderdale
Aiyana Sha'Ronta Wright, Jacksonville
