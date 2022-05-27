ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Deaf High School graduates about 40 students at Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind

By Sheldon Gardner, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtAr7_0fsljpvT00

Hundreds of people gathered Friday morning to watch the Deaf High School Class of 2022 graduate from the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind in St. Augustine.

Throughout the event, which began about 11 a.m., emotions were on display. Visitors and graduates hugged, kissed and took photos. During the ceremony, people cheered and waved their hands in the air, using sign language for applause. And the ceremony ended with confetti and the traditional cap toss. About 40 students graduated.

More graduation coverage:Graduates of the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind celebrate achievements

Event planned:St. Augustine Memorial Day services return to city's National Cemetery

FSDB Deaf High School graduates

Valedictorian: Ambria Grady, Florahome

Co-Salutatorians: Jamie Marden Antal, St. Augustine and Luca-Bella Bonanno-White, Spring Hill

Via Pascale Barthelemy, Ft. Pierce

Javon Jayme Bergman, DeLand

Mika Joelle Bremke, Boca Raton

Olivia Nicole Brown, Miami

Koby Axel Burcham, Palm Coast

Justin Anthony Cabrera, Kendall

Cassidy Lian Dainty, New Port Richey

Dylan James Davis, Boynton Beach

Cayto Dontreal Dulcio, Miami Gardens

Jacob Alexander Ellis, Satsuma

Elsie Violet Essex, St. Augustine

Jose Galvan-Aguirre, Immokalee

Jeremy Garay Felix, Jacksonville

Marcus Noah Guillou, Miami

Armani Tawayne Haughton, Coral Springs

Logan Christopher Helmer, Jacksonville

Ja'lyn Winifred Johnson, Jacksonville

Anna Rose Lobascio, Palm Coast

Luis Miguel Lopez Martinez, Immokalee

Darith Josue Lopez Vallejos, West Palm Beach

Chance Justin Maguire, Citrus Springs

Jordan D'Shawn McLarty Fletcher, Palm Coast

Luis Manuel Merced, Jr., Kissimmee

Nikayla Sulay Merced, Kissimmee

Soranlli Prisila Morales-Salazar, Chiefland

Kiarimar Joan Muniz Rivera, Palm Coast

Willie Gene Noble, Jr., Jacksonville

Andre Van-Roy Pellicer, St. Augustine

Daniel Alexey Pletenets, Jacksonville

Amanda Nicole Reece, DeLand

Javin Grant Smereczynsky, St. Petersburg

Skylar Hope Thomas, Jacksonville

Robert Valle Gomez, Jr., Pompano Beach

Autumn Yazhu Walker, Ponte Vedra

Jordan Antonio Williams, Jacksonville

Zaniesha Karren Williams, Ft. Lauderdale

Aiyana Sha'Ronta Wright, Jacksonville

Comments / 3

Related
Action News Jax

St. Johns County School Board unanimously approves attendance zoning changes

ST JOHNS COUNTY — The St. Johns County School Board met Tuesday morning and voted unanimously to approve attendance zone changes that may impact you and your children. The changes were proposed to attendance zones for areas in Northwest and Northeast St. Johns County to tackle overcrowding and to provide a better educational experience for students throughout the district.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Fox News

North Carolina preschool uses LGBT flashcards depicting a pregnant man to teach kids colors

A North Carolina preschool used flash cards featuring LGBTQ themes to teach kids colors, including one card depicting a pregnant man. "Schools should only be using age-appropriate materials, and these flashcards clearly do not meet that standard for a pre-school classroom," Republican State Rep. Erin Paré said in a statement after being alerted to the cards by a constituent, according to North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Spring Hill, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Immokalee, FL
City
Deland, FL
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
St. Augustine, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Miami Gardens, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

A library trip can earn Floridians free admission to state parks this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — This summer, a trip to the library can get Floridians free admission to one of more than 170 participating state parks. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida State Parks and the Florida Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services have teamed up to give all Floridians access to Florida’s state parks with the Real Florida Reader Day Pass.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

He was stationed in Florida when his child died, but Alabama put him in prison anyway

Robert Rice still doesn’t understand how he ended up inside Bibb Correctional Facility, a prison for men far from the panhandle beach town where he lived while serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. In 2018, his 13-month-old daughter died from neglect in south Alabama during his deployment in...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Two Whataburgers planned in St. Augustine

St. Johns County received a pre-application for demolition of a bank building and construction of a 3,000-square-foot Whataburger fast-food restaurant and drive-thru on 1.16 acres at 105 CBL Drive in Cobblestone Village. The site is an outparcel in a Publix Super Markets Inc.-anchored shopping center at 305 Florida 312. Also,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lincoln Report

3 Great Historic Places to Visit in Florida

There is no doubt that, when it comes to American history, Florida is a state that has a rich and varied past. The state of Florida has played a role in some of the most significant events in the history of our country, from early Spanish settlements to battles fought on its soil.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
WINKNEWS.com

Antisemitic, racist flyers cause hurt in Southwest Florida

Hateful messages were left on cars in Southwest Florida malls. WINK News reported earlier this week that someone put racist and antisemitic flyers on cars at Miromar Outlets and Coconut Point Mall. Religious leaders say this type of hate only tears our community apart. Pastor Rickey Anderson, a follower of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deaf People#Highschool#Deaf High School
WFLA

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Florida

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Dozens of flights canceled in South Florida, across the country due to bad weather

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Over the weekend, dozens of flights were canceled across the country due to the bad weather. As of Monday morning, a total of 23 flights were canceled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and a total of 100 flights were canceled at Miami International Airport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Long Beach Tribune

Middle school art teacher, who let her students create art expressing their own identities and hung the artworks on her classroom door, claims she was fired because she discussed gender identity topics with the students

Middle school art teacher claims that she had her contracted terminated after she allowed a gender identity topic discussion during class, something that she claims was initially started by her students. Shortly after the discussion in class, the first-year art teacher was fired and the school in a statement said she was fired because she “did not follow the state mandated curriculum.”
FLORIDA STATE
The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

1K+
Followers
717
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy