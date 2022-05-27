Deaf High School graduates about 40 students at Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind

Hundreds of people gathered Friday morning to watch the Deaf High School Class of 2022 graduate from the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind in St. Augustine.

Throughout the event, which began about 11 a.m., emotions were on display. Visitors and graduates hugged, kissed and took photos. During the ceremony, people cheered and waved their hands in the air, using sign language for applause. And the ceremony ended with confetti and the traditional cap toss. About 40 students graduated.

FSDB Deaf High School graduates

Valedictorian: Ambria Grady, Florahome

Co-Salutatorians: Jamie Marden Antal, St. Augustine and Luca-Bella Bonanno-White, Spring Hill

Via Pascale Barthelemy, Ft. Pierce

Javon Jayme Bergman, DeLand

Mika Joelle Bremke, Boca Raton

Olivia Nicole Brown, Miami

Koby Axel Burcham, Palm Coast

Justin Anthony Cabrera, Kendall

Cassidy Lian Dainty, New Port Richey

Dylan James Davis, Boynton Beach

Cayto Dontreal Dulcio, Miami Gardens

Jacob Alexander Ellis, Satsuma

Elsie Violet Essex, St. Augustine

Jose Galvan-Aguirre, Immokalee

Jeremy Garay Felix, Jacksonville

Marcus Noah Guillou, Miami

Armani Tawayne Haughton, Coral Springs

Logan Christopher Helmer, Jacksonville

Ja'lyn Winifred Johnson, Jacksonville

Anna Rose Lobascio, Palm Coast

Luis Miguel Lopez Martinez, Immokalee

Darith Josue Lopez Vallejos, West Palm Beach

Chance Justin Maguire, Citrus Springs

Jordan D'Shawn McLarty Fletcher, Palm Coast

Luis Manuel Merced, Jr., Kissimmee

Nikayla Sulay Merced, Kissimmee

Soranlli Prisila Morales-Salazar, Chiefland

Kiarimar Joan Muniz Rivera, Palm Coast

Willie Gene Noble, Jr., Jacksonville

Andre Van-Roy Pellicer, St. Augustine

Daniel Alexey Pletenets, Jacksonville

Amanda Nicole Reece, DeLand

Javin Grant Smereczynsky, St. Petersburg

Skylar Hope Thomas, Jacksonville

Robert Valle Gomez, Jr., Pompano Beach

Autumn Yazhu Walker, Ponte Vedra

Jordan Antonio Williams, Jacksonville

Zaniesha Karren Williams, Ft. Lauderdale

Aiyana Sha'Ronta Wright, Jacksonville