ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Register-Mail

Former Galesburg city council member found guilty of possessing meth

By Samuel Lisec, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26JWjA_0fsljThb00

GALESBURG — Former Galesburg City Council member Lindsay Hillery was found guilty of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony, according to a press release from Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin.

The release states that Judge Richard Gambrell found Hillery guilty on Thursday, May 26, after a trial that lasted half an hour. The case had been previously continued for a possible plea, but the release states that parties could not reach agreement.

During the trial, the state presented evidence from a May 7, 2021, traffic stop where police found a cigarette container in Hillery’s purse that contained less than one gram of methamphetamine.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Aug. 11, 2022.

Galesburg council: Beleaguered Galesburg councilperson Lindsay Hillery resigns

Hillery was elected as a Third Ward City Council member in 2019. The council received various calls for Hillery’s resignation in 2021 after she was arrested three separate times that year.

As The Register-Mail has previously reported, Hillery was arrested on May 7, 2021, for failure to appear for a warrant after she had been arrested for a DUI in 2019. She was then arrested on May 9, 2021, for domestic battery and June 30, 2021, for aggravated battery.

On July 20, 2021, Mayor Peter Schwartzman, the Galesburg City Council and city administration announced that they had received a letter from Hillery that tendered her resignation from the council, effective immediately.

Hillery charges: Bond revoked after Lindsay Hillery violates terms of bail

“I ran for City Council to help Galesburg, but the best way I can help right now is to let go. The time has come for me to focus on my health and my family and to make the necessary steps to get my life back on track,” the city quoted Hillery as saying in her resignation letter.

Schwartzman picked current city council member Kevin Wallace to fill Hillery’s seat for Ward 3.

New alderman: Mayor announces pick for Ward 3 alderman to replace Hillery

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Former Galesburg city council member found guilty of possessing meth

Comments / 5

Not-Important
6d ago

What's new? Look at the people walking up and down the streets here. Disgusting! No one cleans up the streets so I guess it's what you get for city council. If you're not from Galesburg, they won't look your way for a city council job.

Reply
2
Related
KWQC

Galesburg woman pleads guilty in January 2021 stabbing death of daughter

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg mother has pleaded guilty after being charged of first degree murder in the January 24, 2021 stabbing death of her 7-year-old daughter. Knox County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Doyle accepted the plea of 30-year-old Hazel Ivy on Thursday. The guilty please was conditioned on...
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Galesburg woman enters guilty plea in death of her 7-year-old daughter

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg woman has entered a guilty plea in connection with the death of her 7-year-old daughter. The woman, 30-year-old Hazel Ivy, is charged with first degree murder after her daughter was found stabbed to death in January of 2021. In a hearing held June 2, 2022, the court accepted her plea in exchange for a sentencing limit of 20 to 53 years. Ivy would serve 100-percent of any sentence the court imposed.
GALESBURG, IL
starvedrock.media

Fentanyl Arrest Made In Spring Valley

A new drug charge for a Spring Valley woman who has a growing wrap sheet. Thirty-four-year-old Ashley Ellis was arrested by Spring Valley Police last weekend at her home on West 3rd Street. She was picked up on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. The drug Ellis allegedly had was fentanyl.
SPRING VALLEY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Sentencing#Galesburg Council#Ward City Council#The Register Mail
muddyrivernews.com

Dietiker changes mind again; plea scheduled to be entered July 13 on drug-induced homicide charge

QUINCY — Caitlin Dietiker, a Quincy woman accused of supplying fentanyl to a 21-year-old woman who died of an overdose in March 2021, has changed her mind again. She was set to enter a plea on May 11, but public defender Todd Nelson told associate judge Roger Thomson that Dietiker had “concerns” after talking with her moments before her hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was scheduled to begin.
QUINCY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Gibson City man arrested for Bloomington arson

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Gibson City Police Department arrested a man in relation to a Bloomington arson Tuesday. According to a joint press release from Bloomington Fire, Bloomington Police and Gibson City Police, 43-year-old Anthony Hughlett of Gibson City was arrested for attempted murder, aggravated arson and residential arson.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
977wmoi.com

Henderson County Deputies Arrest Man for Possession of Methamphetamine

Henderson County Chief Deputy, Matthew Link releases the arrest of an Oquawka, IL man for Possession of Methamphetamine. On Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 Sheriff’s Deputies were at residence in rural Keithsburg assisting Mercer County Deputies arresting a man on a Mercer County warrant. While making an arrest on the warrant, Deputies observed a pickup pulling up to the residence. The Deputies knew the driver, Jason W. Parkins, age 47 to have a suspended driver’s license. Parkins was arrested for the suspended license. Upon search of the vehicle, Deputies located a glass smoking pipe and 12.5 grams of methamphetamine. Parkins was transported to the Henderson County Jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing. Parkins is charged with Driving While License Suspended, Operating Uninsured Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Methamphetamine. Parkin’s vehicle is also being held, subject to seizure. Parkins is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Police arrest 4 in Moline drug, firearm investigation

Trinity Cancer Center honors more than 60 oncology donors with wall. About a third of the donor wall is filled with names. Man convicted of murder in death of Kewanee girl now faces new sexual abuse charges. The crash remains under investigation. First Alert Forecast - Sun and low humidity...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate burglary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating a car burglary and the illegal use of a credit card on May 25. According to police, they took a report of a vehicle burglary in the parking lot of Office Max, at 4215 27th Street, where a debit card was stolen. Then the person who stole the debit card attempted to make a purchase at Walmart.
MOLINE, IL
wglt.org

Police seek attempted murder charges in Bloomington apartment fire

Bloomington Police have arrested a man in connection with a suspicious apartment fire last month. Police are seeking attempted murder, aggravated arson and residential arson charges against Anthony Hughlett, 43, of Gibson City. Police say investigators linked Hughlett to a fire at an apartment building in the 2200 block of Todd Drive on May 16. No one was injured in the fire.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Pekin officers injured in “low-speed” chase

PEKIN, Ill. — Pekin Police were called to the area of S. 14th Street and Remington Road around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to assist the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department. A Tazewell County Deputy had attempted to check the welfare of a motorist that was stopped in the road, when the motorist pulled away from the deputy, driving erratically.
PEKIN, IL
ourquadcities.com

IA man charged for child endangerment & firearm

A Burlington man has been arrested for child endangerment and reckless use of a firearm. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suicidal and intoxicated man May 25 at approximately 9:38 p.m. When deputies arrived to the home on 147th Avenue in West Burlington, they were advised the subject had a handgun and was threatening to shoot himself, and his 2-year-old child was in the residence with him. Deputies arrived on scene and heard a gunshot from inside the house. Deputies observed a man walking around the interior of the residence. The subject then placed a pistol on the kitchen counter and walked to the front door, where he was detained.
BURLINGTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Police investigate K-9 bite incident

The Silvis Police responded to the 800 block of 20th Avenue for a call for service on Wednesday, June 1 at approximately 5:15 p.m. K-9 Officer Sgt. Joseph Miletich responded with his K-9 partner. While Sgt. Miletich was on the scene, an incident occurred involving the officer’s K-9 and an 18-year-old male bystander, which resulted […]
SILVIS, IL
KWQC

Man arrested in connection to Keokuk bank robbery

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a Keokuk bank robbery in April. Casey Alexander Young, 37, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. According to an arrest affidavit:. About 9:39 a.m. on April 26, the Keokuk Police Department responded to Two Rivers...
KEOKUK, IA
wjbc.com

Bloomington man facing drug charges for allegedly selling meth

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man faces multiple drug charges after allegedly setting up a drug deal with an undercover cop. Late last week, an undercover Bloomington Police Department Vice Unit detective reached out on the whisper social media app to purchase meth. An undercover detective allegedly connected with Kerry...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Man who died at Caterpillar Foundry identified

MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 39-year-old man died while working at the Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry on Thursday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the man, identified as Steven Dierkes, 39, was working near a crucible when he accidentally fell in and died instantly. A crucible is a container used...
MAPLETON, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy