Now-Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado also sent a letter to Hochul expressing disapproval of Farm Laborers Wage Board recommendation. The New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC), the Business Council of New York State (BCNYS), the National Federation of Independent Businesses of New York (NFIB), Upstate United, and Democratic legislators Billy Jones and Carrie Woerner are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon to maintain the overtime threshold at 60 hours on family farms across New York state. At an event held in the Capitol, NYSAC and the business organizations cited the “extraordinary challenges that farms and agribusinesses are facing to justify the rejection of the Farm Laborers Wage recommendation of a 40-hour threshold.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 HOURS AGO