FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After a few hot days, a cold front moving in will bring temperatures down by 10 to 15° starting Wednesday. This cold front could also produce showers and a few thunderstorms. The best chance will be late tonight and again on Wednesday. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible with the showers and storms. A widespread severe weather event is not expected. High temperatures will drop back to the 70s with lows generally in the 50s for the rest of the week.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO