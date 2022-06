Fierce fighting has erupted on the streets of the eastern Ukraine city of Sievierodonetsk, with Kyiv’s forces trying desperately to fight off the Russian onslaught. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy characterized the situation as "indescribably difficult." In a televised speech, he described capturing Sievierodonetsk as "a fundamental task for the occupiers" and said Ukraine was doing all it could to protect the city from a Russian takeover.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO