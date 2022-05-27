ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County wake zone restrictions continue

By Times staff report
 4 days ago
Though Stearns County water levels have dropped at different rates, the current emergency no wake restrictions continue for boaters on several lakes, according to the Stearn's County Sheriff's Office.

The continued no-wake restriction includes the Sauk River Chain of Lakes near Cold Spring and Richmond. A Stearns County ordinance also sets a no-wake zone within 300 feet of shore on Grass Lake, Clearwater Lake, Augusta Lake, Carolina Lake, Lake Maria and Lake Louisa

Lakes that have been moved to the requested no-wake category include lakes Koronis, Rice, Browns and Two Rivers.

Boaters are asked to be mindful of water conditions, shoreline impacts and items that may be hidden by high water levels, according to the office.

