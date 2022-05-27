ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Braves MLB Draft: Top College Arms to Watch as Season Ends

By Jake Mastroianni
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the college baseball season winds down and the 2022 MLB Draft approaches, we look at the top college arms the Atlanta Braves could target with he 20th pick. The Atlanta Braves have taken some high-upside college arms in the first round of the MLB Draft the last couple of years...

tomahawktake.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Braves' William Contreras sitting Monday versus Diamondbacks

The Atlanta Braves did not name William Contreras as a starter for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Contreras will take the night off while Ronald Acuna Jr. takes a turn at designated hitter and Adam Duvall starts in right field, batting eighth. Contreras has been red hot to start...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Red Sox pitcher gives most damning evidence yet that MLB changed baseballs

In his major league debut on Saturday, Boston Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski noticed a difference in the baseballs. Boston Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski had a major league baseball debut that won’t go down in history. In his three innings of work, the Boston rookie allowed 4 earned runs. There may have been a reason why his 3.13 ERA from Triple-A didn’t translate to the big leagues other than he was unprepared for the bright lights in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Diamondbacks host the Braves in first of 3-game series

LINE: Braves -120, Diamondbacks +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Atlanta Braves on Monday to open a three-game series. Arizona has a 23-26 record overall and a 12-15 record at home. The Diamondbacks are 10-22 in games when they have given up at least one home run.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Makes 'Worst Call Of The Season'

During this Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt made arguably the worst call of the 2022 season. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Wendelstedt called Tigers catcher Eric Haase out on strikes. However, the 3-2 pitch wasn't anywhere close to the strike zone.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Quarterback Was Reportedly Cut For His Touchdown Celebration

A quarterback in a fan-controlled football league took things a bit too far with his celebration. Jason Stewart, who was the quarterback for the Zappers, celebrated throwing a touchdown pass by lighting up a joint. He then smoked it on the field as he was coming to the sideline. Here's...
The Spun

Buccaneers Wide Receiver Was Arrested Monday Morning

Earlier this morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some troubling news. According to a report, a Buccaneers wide receiver was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning. Travis Jonsen, who's competing for a spot on Tampa Bay's 53-man roster, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Jared Shuster
Yardbarker

Yankees finally starting to phase out struggling slugger

The New York Yankees might be the best team in baseball, but they have significant struggles of their own. With the number of injuries mounting after a tumultuous last week, the Bombers have had to supplement some big losses with depth pieces. General manager Brian Cashman has already made several...
ClutchPoints

Mets make intriguing trade with Reds amid string of injuries

The New York Mets are hellbent on bringing a World Series to Queens this year, and that means fielding the best team possible at all times. In order to ensure the Mets stay at the top of their game throughout the 162-game season, owner Steve Cohen and GM Billy Eppler are always looking for ways to improve the team. They did just that on Sunday, acquiring veteran infielder JT Riddle from the Cincinnati Reds in a trade for cash considerations, according to Anthony DiComo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Mlb Draft#The Atlanta Braves#The Mlb Draft#Era#Sec Baseball Tournament#Sl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kerwin Walton trims his list down to five finalists

Former UNC basketball wing Kerwin Walton has made an update to his new recruitment here this weekend. After announcing he was heading to the portal on the final day of the deadline, Walton took the month of May to meet with teams and is now down to five finalists. Per Joe Tipton of On3, Walton has narrowed his list to Texas Tech, Clemson, Memphis, Oklahoma, and Kansas State. The team left off is Creighton who held the crystal ball prediction on 247Sports early on in his new recruitment.  But now, he will focus on these five schools and a decision should be coming soon. North Carolina transfer Kerwin Walton tells @On3sports he’s down to five schools: Texas TechClemsonOklahomaMemphisKansas Statehttps://t.co/zlqFtxq51J — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 30, 2022 Walton spent just two seasons at North Carolina and after an impressive first year where he was the team leader in three-point shooting, he saw his minutes drop here in 2021-22. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Look: Popular ESPN Personality Announces Engagement

One of the most popular personalities for ESPN and the SEC Network has officially made herself off limits today. On Friday, ESPN's Alyssa Lang announced her engagement to boyfriend Trevor Sikkema. She posted a picture flashing off her engagement ring with Sikkema standing beside her. "We're in the Endgame now,"...
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs to promote top OF prospect Nelson Velazquez

The Chicago Cubs are set to call up outfield prospect Nelson Velazquez prior to Monday's doubleheader with the Brewers, as Velazquez revealed his first MLB promotion on his Instagram page (h/t Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago). A fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Velazquez is ranked 15th on Baseball...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

College Football Analyst Ranks Worst Coaching Hire Of Last Decade

There have been hundreds of coaching hires made at the FBS level in college football over the last decade. Some were much better than others. When ranking the best or worst coaching hires, there is always subjectivity involved. This weekend, 247Sports' Will Backus provided his list of the 13 worst college football head coaching hires of the last 10 years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

256K+
Followers
483K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy