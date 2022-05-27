ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 places to visit before ‘kicking the bucket’

By Biancca Ball
‘Kicking the bucket’ is a subject no one likes to discuss, but the topic is becoming an everyday norm.

The world has many amazing places that can take your breath away before that unexpected time comes, so make plans to visits one of the following breathtaking places:

Dead Sea in Asia

The Dead Sea is located in Western Asia in the Jordan Rift Valley . Due to the inhospitable cobalt-blue waters, birds, fish and plants will not be found in or around the water.

Visitors come to float and enjoy the Dead Sea mud mask before sunbathing to allow their bodies to absorb the hyaluronic acid and other minerals present in the clay.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial

Mount Rushmore is located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

National Park Service (NPS) staff have to care for the sculpture monumental, analyze the rock, keep water out, and constantly monitor it. The memorial is among the most heavily visited NPS properties and is one of the top tourist attractions in the country, according to the Britannica website .

The Great Pyramid of Giza

The Fourth Dynasty pharaoh Khufu’s and his wife tombs are located at the Great Pyramid of Giza. This is Egypt’s largest pyramid and is known to be the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. The Great Pyramid is 481 feet tall.

Travelers can experience a guided tour to the top sites, skip the lines, and have an Egyptologist share their expertise along the way. For an additional fee, travels can go inside the Great Pyramid Giza and the other pyramids in the area.

#Fish#Pyramids#Birds#National Park Service#Nps#The Great Pyramid Of Giza
