It’s Tuesday, May 31 and President Joe Biden is meeting with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell today to discuss inflation and the state of the American and global economy. Meanwhile, China is asking the UN Human Rights Chief to look into the mass school shootings in the U.S. and Michael Todd Hill, who won $10 million in a 2017 lottery in North Carolina, was sentenced to life in jail without parole in the 2020 shooting of his girlfriend Keonna Graham of Navassa. Here’s what else should be on your radar this morning.

INTERNET ・ 18 HOURS AGO