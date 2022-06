BUCYRUS - The Community Foundation for Crawford County recently awarded over $184,000 in scholarships to both graduating seniors and current college students. As President Lisa Workman explained, “Due to the high drop-out rate of college students and the high cost of postsecondary education, we have come to see value in giving an increasing number of our scholarships to current college students. Graduating seniors also already have so many more scholarship opportunities than they will later in their college career.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO