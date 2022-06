FLINT, MI – Police in Flint say they are investigating four shootings that took place over the Memorial Day weekend. The first of the shootings took place during the early morning hours of Sunday, May 29. Flint police said a man was shot around 4:20 a.m. near the Pengelly Apartments on the city’s south end. The man was treated at a local hospital and is in good condition.

FLINT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO