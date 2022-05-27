ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Grant High drumline raising funds for D.C., NYC trip

By Sonseeahray Tonsall, Jacque Porter
 4 days ago

(KTXL) — The Grant High School drumline has been invited to perform at a special event in Washington D.C. and later in New York City this summer.

Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with members of the drumline, James Van Buren, CEO of the Grant Drum Line Music Foundation, and Chinua Rhodes from the Sacramento Mayor’s Office of Civic Engagement about the upcoming trip.

The drumline is currently fundraising for the trip through GoFundMe .

