Not at bad week’s performance for the beleaguered CE100. But then again a single week does not a trend make. The CE100 Index was up 5.6%. but that was not enough to bring the last full week of trading in May to a positive result, and it lagged the overall, broader indices. The trailing 12 month performance was off by 1.9%, and for the year these publicly traded, largely digital-only upstarts have slipped by 28%.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO