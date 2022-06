Is it possible to address climate change without also addressing consumerism? A listener in Muncie wanted to know. It’s no secret that the less stuff you buy, the less energy and materials are needed to make that new product — and that’s good for the climate. There are other kinds of consumption too — like how much electricity we use in our homes or how much gas we use to fuel our cars.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO