Sioux Falls, SD

Here's when severe storms could hit the Sioux Falls area for Memorial Day weekend

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago

Hot and rainy: That's the best way to describe the Memorial Day weekend in Sioux Falls and surrounding areas.

The area is forecast by the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls to see at least a couple rounds of severe weather in the form of storms, damaging winds and hail.

What's the forecast?

A few weak showers or thunderstorms are possible overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the NWS. While severe weather is not expected, some of this activity may produce brief gusty winds.

Saturday showers and thunderstorms return to the region, especially in the evening and overnight hours. Isolated strong to severe storms Saturday night will be capable of producing hail up to half dollar size, and possibly a few wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph, according to the NWS.

However, additional rounds of severe weather are possible later Sunday and Monday night, but not much is known for those days.

When will the severe weather form?

The possible storms for the weekend are mostly going to happen in the overnight hours. Saturday storms could hit the Sioux Falls area starting after 10 p.m., according to the NWS.

Sunday and Monday have potential storms happening after 5 p.m. on both days.

A look at the Sioux Falls forecast for the days ahead, according to the NWS:

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1am and 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 62. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10pm and 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. South southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Memorial Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports .

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Here's when severe storms could hit the Sioux Falls area for Memorial Day weekend

IN THIS ARTICLE
