ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Louisiana baseball vs. South Alabama: 2022 Sun Belt Tournament live score updates

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JAIZo_0fslgdBg00

It's been delayed a couple of days, but Louisiana baseball's quest to earn an NCAA Regional berth begins Friday.

The 4-seed Ragin Cajuns (33-21 ) face 5-seed South Alabama (31-22) in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament at RIverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama. First pitch is set for 4:52 p.m. CT and can be seen on ESPN+.

Initially, the game was scheduled for Wednesday but rain pushed tournament games back and caused the league to shift to single elimination .

Cajuns baseball: Here are 5 things to know about 2022 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball

Deggs' contract: UL Ragin' Cajuns to extend contracts for five coaches, including Marlin, Deggs, Glasco

MLB Draft: UL baseball pitchers Spencer Arrighetti and Connor Cooke selected in MLB Draft

UL enters the final weekend before Selection Monday on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid. Depending on what happens in other conference tournaments, a run to the Sun Belt Tournament championship game might be enough for the Cajuns to get in.

Winning the tournament would clinch an automatic bid.

Earlier this season, Louisiana took the series over South Alabama at Russo Park but all three games that weekend were decided by three runs or less and one went to extras.

Louisiana baseball vs. South Alabama: 2022 Sun Belt Tournament live score updates

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana baseball vs. South Alabama: 2022 Sun Belt Tournament live score updates

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

4 Louisiana baseball teams heading to NCAA regionals across country

BATON ROUGE, La. — Four Louisiana college baseball teams are heading to the NCAA postseason regionals. The nationally-ranked LSU Tigers are a No. 2 seed at the Hattiesburg regional hosted by the University of Southern Mississippi. The Tigers' first game will be against Kennesaw State out of Georgia. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
liveforlivemusic.com

Phish Delivers Bust-Outs, Fan Favorites For Night Two In Alabama [Photos/Video]

Phish returned to The Wharf Amphitheater last night, playing the second night of a three-night, tour-opening stand at the waterside venue in Orange Beach, Alabama. After a solid first outing that saw the band play “Quadrophonic Toppling” for the first time in this century (603 shows), fans were eager to hear what was in store for night two.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, LA
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Montgomery, AL
Local
Louisiana Sports
Montgomery, AL
Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
WKRG News 5

Download the WKRG News 5 Hurricane Guide 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As expected, the 2021 Hurricane Season proved to be formidable and had a major impact on the entire Atlantic Basin. Numerous benchmarks were set last year in terms of the number of storms and the total financial costs. The season produced 21 named storms, making it the third-most active season on […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Archibald: The state of Alabama wants their land – and their way of life

It must have been about 1964 – four or five years before brother Russell Moore went off to Vietnam for his first combat – when twins Marolyn and Carolyn sat on a hill beneath an ancient pecan tree and wove tall grass into dolls’ hair, with bows and ribbons and memories they would carry a lifetime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Sun Belt#Georgia Southern#Louisiana Baseball#Ncaa Regional#Ragin Cajuns#Espn#Ul Ragin#Glasco Mlb Draft#Mlb Draft Ul#The Ncaa Tournament
WALA-TV FOX10

Sunny Sunday; tracking the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there, I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with your Memorial Day Weekend Forecast!. It will be another warm and sunny day today across the Gulf Coast! Dewpoints continue to stay low, so luckily, it’s not feeling as muggy out there to begin the day. However, winds will shift later this morning, leading to increased humidity. Rain chances have crept back into the forecast but continue to stay low (10%). However, if heading to the beach, rain chances will be higher. Heading into this evening, the weather is looking great for your Sunday night plans. We’ll stay partly cloudy and dry. Heading into the overnight hours, lows will drop down into the mid-to-upper 60s and the lower-70s.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
MLB
WALA-TV FOX10

Moorer YMCA to close at end of June

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Moorer YMCA in downtown Mobile will close its doors at the end of June, the Board of Directors of the YMCA of South Alabama announced Thursday. “The Board of Directors of the YMCA of South Alabama voted today to close the facility located at 101 N. Water Street in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
The Daily South

Apple CEO Tim Cook Donates $100,000 Worth of Instruments to Alabama High School Marching Band

Long before he was worth two billion dollars, Apple CEO Tim Cook was a student at Robertsdale High School in Robertsdale, Alabama. More than 40 years after graduating, Cook hasn't forgotten where he came from. Each year he sponsors almost $50,000 worth of scholarships at the Mobile-area school. And this month, when the Golden Bear Marching Band needed some extra help, he came through yet again.
ROBERTSDALE, AL
WKRG News 5

List of Memorial Day events from South Alabama Veterans Council

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are plenty of ways to honor America’s war dead on both sides of Mobile Bay–with some Memorial Day observances starting just after dawn. There are so many things happening, odds are there’s something happening near you. At Battleship Memorial Park, you have the annual flag-lowering ceremony starting at 7 at […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Body of Orange Beach man found in water Sunday

UPDATE: Orange Beach Officials have released the name of the man whose body was found Sunday morning. The body of 51-year-old Danny Williams of Orange Beach was found. According to Orange Beach Police Lt. Trent Johnson, a call went out Friday afternoon at about 3:45 for a swimmer in distress. ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy