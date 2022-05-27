It's been delayed a couple of days, but Louisiana baseball's quest to earn an NCAA Regional berth begins Friday.

The 4-seed Ragin Cajuns (33-21 ) face 5-seed South Alabama (31-22) in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament at RIverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama. First pitch is set for 4:52 p.m. CT and can be seen on ESPN+.

Initially, the game was scheduled for Wednesday but rain pushed tournament games back and caused the league to shift to single elimination .

UL enters the final weekend before Selection Monday on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid. Depending on what happens in other conference tournaments, a run to the Sun Belt Tournament championship game might be enough for the Cajuns to get in.

Winning the tournament would clinch an automatic bid.

Earlier this season, Louisiana took the series over South Alabama at Russo Park but all three games that weekend were decided by three runs or less and one went to extras.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana baseball vs. South Alabama: 2022 Sun Belt Tournament live score updates