ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro, NY

Softball: Marlboro tops upstart Highland to capture second straight Section 9 title

By Stephen Haynes, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KENYz_0fslgZbe00

MIDDLETOWN - It’s immediately noticeable, those inch-long fingernails with an eye-catching shade of orange.

While getting her nails done recently, Ella Leduc figured the manicure should fit the special occasion. It was obvious to her that a color matching her orange and black team colors was fitting.

“These were big games coming up and I wanted the nails to be representative,” the Marlboro softball star said. “The polish should last and I’m planning on wearing this jersey for a while longer.”

She and her teammates earned that right on Friday as top-seeded Marlboro captured its second consecutive Section 9 Class B title with a 4-1 win over underdog Highland at Middletown High School.

And, unlike last spring when the season concluded with that round, the Iron Dukes this time can look forward to more days in uniform.

“It means a lot, and this is where we want to be right now, but this isn’t the end,” catcher Emmie Mae Cabrera said. “We’ve gotta keep it going.”

That was part of the reason their reaction to being presented the championship plaque was relatively subdued. Because this wasn't the end.

It was believed this group, led then by an exceptional core of sophomores, could make a state tournament run in 2020. The pandemic cheated them of that opportunity, and the regional and state tournaments still were canceled the following year, meaning there would be a bittersweet ending despite their accomplishments.

Now, the players said, this team finally will have the opportunity to realize its potential.

Marlboro (13-2) faces the Section 1 champion in a regional semifinal on Thursday, 7 p.m. at Lakeland High School, the program chasing its first state title since 2016.

“We had to wait a while to get this chance,” senior Kasey Conn said, “so we’ve gotta make the most of it.”

Conn went 3 for 3 with two RBI and a run, and Ava DelSalto allowed three hits and two walks and struck out 10 in a complete game to lead the Dukes, who were played close by seventh-seeded Highland.

“They put up a great fight and played us better than most opponents,” DelSalto said of the Huskies, a young team that pulled big upsets to reach the final. “They made us grind for this win.”

Marlboro got on the board in the first inning when Conn drove in Kalista Birkenstock, who had singled and was bunted to second. But Highland freshman Alexa Parase held them there until the late innings. The Huskies tied it in the fifth on Maggie ValVallkenburgh’s RBI single to right that scored Lexi Winters.

“I’ve never been so proud of second place,” Highland coach Kathleen Canosa said. “Nobody expected us to be here, and we were in this game until late. We have nothing to hang our heads about.”

The Dukes answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, though. Leduc’s RBI single scored Birkenstock for the 2-1 lead, then Conn drove her in with a booming triple to the center field wall. The shortstop then came home on Cabrera’s grounder to third.

Birkenstock went 2 for 3 with a stolen base and two runs, Emma Jackson was 2 for 3 and Bella Gulcaglayan had a hit.

“Highland played really well,” Leduc said. “We were hitting the ball, but they made plays on defense and didn’t allow our offense to be as productive as we usually are.”

After all, this was a team that entered averaging 11 runs per game, a figure bolstered by the 21 they racked up against the Huskies in an April meeting. But this wasn’t that team. That plucky bunch seemingly turned a corner late in the season and surged to the final, toppling Spackenkill and Burke Catholic en route.

“That Spackenkill win gave us so much confidence,” senior Olivia Bell said of beating the No. 2 seed. “That was a big step in the growth of the team… This was the best and most exciting season of my career.”

The Marlboro players would say the same of theirs, now venturing into unfamiliar territory.

“We haven’t been to this point before, so there are some nerves,” Conn admitted. “But there’s nerves in every round of the playoffs, knowing any game can be your last. But we believe we’re a great team and we’re not ready for it to be over.”

They’re certainly not ready to give up those jerseys.

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4

Comments / 0

Related
Times Herald-Record

Boys lacrosse: How Warwick, Kingston, Rondout became Section 9 champs

Coach Tom Kelly was right – his Warwick boys lacrosse team got its clunker out of the way in the semifinals. The Wildcats stormed out to a 10-1 lead and finished off Minisink Valley, 12-2, in the Section 9 Class B championship on Sunday in Middletown. Warwick has now won the last four sectional titles contested (2018-19, 2021-22).
Times Herald-Record

Softball: Eldred blanks Livingston Manor for Class D title

MIDDLETOWN - Eldred pitcher Dana Donnelly was worried because her bullpen session was horrible and she was afraid of taking her problems into Sunday's championship game with Livingston Manor. Whatever the problem was it was gone by first pitch. The senior Donnelly gave up a first-inning single, allowed one additional base runner in the second and set down the final 18 batters in a row as Eldred rolled to an 8-0 victory to claim the Section 9 Class D...
LIVINGSTON MANOR, NY
Times Herald-Record

Softball: Monroe-Woodbury blanks Warwick for AA title

MIDDLETOWN – Monroe-Woodbury’s quest for perfection moves on with a near-perfect effort. Brianna Roberts took care of business in the circle, allowing one hit and striking out seven, while the offense banged out 16 hits. Emma Lawson’s fifth-inning double to left-center pushed across the decisive run as the unbeaten and state top-ranked Crusaders beat Warwick 12-0 in the Section 9 Class AA title game.
WARWICK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middletown, NY
Sports
City
Marlboro, NY
City
Middletown, NY
City
Highland, NY
Marlboro, NY
Sports
Daily Voice

Football, Lax Player Struck By Car On Route 202 Remains Critical

A 15-year-old football and lacrosse player remains critical after being struck by a car on Route 202 early Memorial Day, those who know him say. Jerry Walther was identified as the victim flown to Morristown Medical Center after being struck at Reaville Road around 2:25 a.m., according to a GoFundMe page raising money for his family.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polish#Middletown High School
NJ.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli

A second-prize, $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was purchased at a deli in Union County for Friday’s drawing. The lucky ticket was sold at Algarve Bakery & Deli on Long Avenue in Hillside, New Jersey Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was the only one in the country...
HILLSIDE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
boozyburbs.com

Restaurant Openings for May 2022

Nothing seems to keep the influx of new eats to blossoming in the area. Lots and lots of activity in the dining scene this month (and ahead) for the rest of spring in Greater Bergen County. Poke Time – Allendale – Link. Poke shop. Bloom Chicken – Hackensack...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monday night fire causes damage to Beekman home

BEEKMAN – A Monday night fire in Beekman is being investigated by the Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division. The blaze on Deana Loop was reported just before midnight on Memorial Day. The Beekman and LaGrange fire departments responded to the fire, with LaGrange arriving first on the scene. They...
BEEKMAN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Troublesome Surprise Slithers Into One Hudson Valley, NY Home

One local family encountered a big and unpleasant shock right in their Dutchess County home. One of my biggest fears is snakes and I'm always terrified I'm going to see one roaming around. It's expected that you'll see them outside, but having to deal with them in your own home is another story. I came across a Facebook post that shared one family's frightening experience with a snake and I still have the creeps from it.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WBRE

State police search for missing 15-year-old Lackawanna County girl

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Olyphant. According to officials Ireland Chalk was last seen on Sunday just before 4:00 in the afternoon riding her bike in the area of Spring Street in Dunmore. Police say Chalk was last seen wearing blue pants and a […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
westportlocal.com

One Casualty during Compo Storm

The only casualty of this afternoon’s storms was a lifeguarding chair along Compo’s southern shoreline. The waterfront was immediately evacuated as the storm made its way closer, a standard procedure that the Compo Beach lifeguards prepare for each season. WestportLocal.com photo.
WESTPORT, CT
pikecountycourier.com

Bans Off Our Bodies–Milford style

Milford– The Milford version of “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies, advocated by Planned Parenthood nationally, was held in front of Pike County Courthouse on Broad Street on May 14. Organized by Delaware Valley Action!(DVA!), more than 250 people of all ages, men and women, showed up. Some brought their kids and almost all brought their home-made signs.
MILFORD, PA
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record

1K+
Followers
764
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Middletown, NY from The Times Herald-Record at recordonline.com.

 http://recordonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy