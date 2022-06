The Monday crash between a truck and a motorcycle on state Route 224 in Berlin Center has claimed another life. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Christie Olson, who was the passenger on the motorcycle has also died from injuries from the crash. The motorcycle was driven by 62-year-old Joseph Olson of Windham, Ohio was pronounced dead at the scene.

BERLIN CENTER, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO