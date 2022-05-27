Public invited to celebrate Juneteenth events next month in Henderson County

The community is invited to celebrate Juneteenth events next month in Henderson County.

Juneteenth is an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas were told they were finally free. The day has been celebrated by African Americans since the late 1800s.

Black History Collective of Henderson County, NC will present "Juneteenth Freedom 2022" at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11inside the Henderson County Public Library's main branch Kaplan Auditorium, 301 N. Washington St. in Hendersonville.

The ensemble from Hendersonville activist and founder of the Black Business Network of WNC Crystal Cauley’s "No Crystal Stair: the Evolutionary Struggle of the Black Woman" will perform to celebrate the annual observance of Juneteenth.

After the Juneteenth Freedom 2022 program, there will be a Juneteenth Freedom 2022 Dinner at 4 p.m. with special hosted at Daddy D's Restaurant in Hendersonville. The restaurant owner has agreed to partner with Cauley to honor Juneteenth and encourages the community to celebrate too by purchasing dinners and selected Juneteenth themed foods such as strawberry shortcake.

Dread Life Kitchen has also agreed to celebrate Juneteenth with menu specials too, according to Cauley.

In 2021, Cauley approached the City of Hendersonville and asked for a Juneteenth Proclamation and June 19th has been proclaimed by City Mayor Barbara Volk as Juneteenth Day for Hendersonville.

“I hope many local businesses will participate in celebrating Juneteenth Day this year with specials to help bring awareness of this great day in United States history,” Cauley said.