Brunswick County, NC

Brunswick schools leader named southeastern North Carolina superintendent of the year

By Sydney Hoover, Wilmington StarNews
 4 days ago
The superintendent of Brunswick County Schools is the regional superintendent of the year in southeastern North Carolina.

The Southeast Education Alliance awarded Jerry Oates with the 2022-23 honor.

The 15 school districts represented in the alliance unanimously voted Oates as the recipient of the southeast region superintendent of the year, recognizing him for his leadership, commitment and passion for education throughout a challenging school year.

"Dr. Oates continues to be a model of excellence in his home district for his staff and school leaders, for the Southeast region of superintendents and for educators across the State," said Dr. Kathy Spencer, executive director of the Southeast Education Alliance, in a news release on Friday.

"He’s an advocate for education on all of the major issues encountered in leadership and community roles in Brunswick County and North Carolina,” she added.

Education: Marissa Lussier is Brunswick County Schools' Student of the Week

Oates was described by Board of Education Chairman Steven Barger as someone who celebrates success and rolls up his sleeves for challenges. Barger said in the news release that Oates is a natural leader and professional.

Oates has served as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, chief human resource director and associate superintendent in his 25-year career in education. He was named superintendent of Brunswick County Schools in 2018.

In addition to his role as superintendent, Oates has several other involvements in the Brunswick County community. He is a member of the Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, United Way of the Cape Fear Board of Directors, and Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

"This recognition is not an individual recognition, but recognition to the members of the Brunswick County Schools family who give of themselves each and every day to provide a quality education to our students," Oates said in the news release.

"With strong community support, partnerships, and the support of our board we have been able to excel in the face of adversity and calamity," he added. "The best is yet to come for Brunswick County Schools and I am privileged and blessed to work with the best educators in the state.”

Reporter Sydney Hoover can be reached at 910-343-2339 or shoover@gannett.com.

